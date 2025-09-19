Hyundai CEO envisions ‘50-50′ split between EV, hybrid assembly in Georgia

Hyundai Motor Co. CEO and President José Muñoz announced the second phase of construction and investment at the automaker's Georgia Metaplant on Sept. 18, 2025. This is a screenshot of Hyundai's annual investor meeting presentation in New York City. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Co.)

Once planned to solely manufacture EVs, Hyundai says incorporating hybrids provides flexibility and meets evolving U.S. demands.

Hyundai CEO José Muñoz told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during his company’s annual investor meeting in New York City that hybrids will start rolling off Georgia assembly lines next year. He projected hybrids could comprise half of the factory’s output by 2030, citing shaky American demand for EVs.

NEW YORK — Hyundai Motor Co.’s chief executive said hybrid assembly will be incorporated into the company’s electric vehicle factory near Savannah as part of a wave of expedited investment planned for Georgia.

Hyundai executives Thursday spent much of their two-hour investor presentation focusing on ramping up U.S. production , aiming to expand sales in North America.

The wave of announcements comes on the heels of a Sept. 4 immigration raid at the campus’s battery factory, currently under construction, which triggered an international firestorm. Hyundai has said it remains committed to the project , though the raid has caused anger in Korea and will temporarily pause construction of the site amid discussions about visa issues .

The emphasis on hybrid incorporation is one piece of Hyundai’s $2.7 billion expansion to its Bryan County factory, which it calls the Metaplant . Muñoz laid out plans to hire 3,000 more workers, increase production to 500,000 units annually and eventually assemble 10 different EV and hybrid models in Georgia.

10 hybrid and EV models, 3K jobs part of Hyundai’s next phase in Georgia

“You will see a good balance. I would say roughly 50-50 between hybrids and EVs,” Muñoz said. “Our strength is the flexibility and the ability to produce different types of vehicles in the same factory.”

The Metaplant was portrayed as the key cog in Hyundai’s American growth machine.

"This isn't just growth. It is a strategic, sustainable expansion in the world's most important automotive market (the U.S.)," Muñoz told a crowd of international investors at The Shed in Manhattan. "Among all regions, North America stands out as our largest and most strategically important."

‘Things have changed’

When Hyundai announced its Georgia factory plans in 2022, entrenching EV production stateside seemed like the logical long-term play.

Plug-in vehicle pioneer Tesla had broken through to mainstream car buyers. EV sales were exponentially increasing. Most industry experts expected American EV sales to grow at a similar trajectory to Europe and Asia, which adopted the technology more quickly.

President Joe Biden amped up those expectations further by signing in 2022 the Inflation Reduction Act, which included a bevy of incentives and consumer tax credits to boost EV adoption.

“We were planning on the expected combination between the IRA but also the greenhouse gas regulations to increase the demand of battery EVs,” Muñoz said. “Well, then things have changed.”