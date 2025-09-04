Federal immigration agents raid Hyundai Metaplant site in Georgia

The Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is seen on March 26, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga. (Mike Stewart/AP)

Thursday’s operation by ICE and other Homeland Security agents prompted a pause to construction of a battery plant on the site of the EV factory.

The operation included a criminal search warrant and involved the construction site of a battery factory jointly developed by Hyundai and LG. It did not involve the electric vehicle factory that is operational on the same site. EV production was not impacted by the raid, a Hyundai spokesperson confirmed.

“We are making many arrests of undocumented individuals,” Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of HSI Atlanta, said in a news conference streamed by local news outlets. “We have encountered many lawful employees working here — United States citizens and lawfully permitted residents — and they are, of course, being released.”

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution it conducted a raid of the Hyundai megasite in Bryan County alongside other Homeland Security Investigations officers. The agencies said they have made arrests but did not disclose details.

Federal immigration agents Thursday conducted an operation at the Hyundai Motor Group factory site near Savannah, surrounding Georgia’s largest economic development project with a sea of law enforcement officials.

“We are aware of a law enforcement action taking place at the LG Energy Solution and Hyundai battery joint venture construction site in Bryan County, Georgia,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We are cooperating with law enforcement and are committed to abiding by all labor and immigration regulations.”

Metapros assemble parts on the IONIQ 5 electric car at the Hyundai Metaplant in Bryan County, Georgia, on March 26, 2025. (Justin Taylor/The Current GA)

HL-GA Battery Co., the joint venture helming the battery project, said it is "cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities regarding activity at our construction site."

“To assist their work, we have paused construction,” company spokesperson Mary Beth Kennedy said in a statement. “We do not have further details at this time.”