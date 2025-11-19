Georgia News Hyundai CEO: White House apologized for raid on Georgia battery factory ‘President Trump didn’t want those workers to go back to Korea,’ according to South Korean automaker chief José Muñoz. Hyundai Motor Co. CEO and President José Muñoz — pictured announcing the second phase of construction and investment at the automaker's Georgia Metaplant in September — said Wednesday that an unnamed White House official called Muñoz and said he or she was "didn't know" about the September raid at HL-GA Battery on Hyundai's campus near Savannah. (Courtesy of Hyundai Motor Co.)

A White House official telephoned Hyundai Motor Co. Chief Executive José Muñoz to apologize for the September immigration raid at the South Korean company’s electric vehicle manufacturing campus near Savannah, Muñoz said Wednesday. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore, Muñoz said the unnamed official told him he or she was “not aware” and “didn’t know” about the Georgia raid. Dubbed Operation Low Voltage, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement action led to the detention and repatriation of 317 South Korean nationals who had been installing machinery at HL-GA Battery adjacent to Hyundai’s assembly facility.

RELATED Cranes, a raid and automobiles: Hyundai’s Georgia plant wraps wild first year Those workers, described by battery plant operator LG Energy Solution as “subject matter experts,” were accused of being in the United States on expired or ineligible visas. The message from the White House official was “President Trump didn’t want those workers to go back to Korea,” according to Muñoz. President Donald Trump (center, at lectern) delivers remarks about plans for a new steel factory in Louisiana at the White House in March. Looking on, from right, are Euisun Chung, executive chairman of Hyundai Motor Group; Gov. Jeff Landry of Louisiana; and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Hyundai Motor Corp. said it will invest $20 billion to expand manufacturing in the United States in what Trump said was proof that his tariff policies are creating jobs. (Doug Mills/The New York Times) The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the White House press office to confirm the call’s details. A spokesperson pointed to Trump’s remarks Wednesday at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington, D.C., where Trump addressed the ICE raid and said he had not wanted the Korean technicians to leave the country. But Trump made no mention of communications between him or administration officials and Munoz.

“We had one case in Georgia, a battery factory. Batteries are very dangerous to make, very complex. They spent a billion dollars to build the factory and they were told to get out,” Trump said. “I said ‘Stop it. Don’t be stupid.’ And we worked it out.”

Trump also Wednesday repeated his call for an embrace of foreign-born, highly skilled workers in situations such as setting up the HL-GA Battery factory. “Those people are going to teach our people how to do it and in a short period of time our people are going to be doing great and those people can go home,” Trump said. Trump made a similar statement a week ago in a Fox News interview. “You’re going to need that” from South Koreans who have “made batteries all their lives,” Trump said. During the Bloomberg event, an annual gathering where business leaders discuss economic transformation in growth markets, Muñoz said he also received a postraid telephone call from Gov. Brian Kemp. The governor told Muñoz he didn’t know about the ICE operation and that it was conducted outside state jurisdiction. Federal law enforcement did enlist Georgia State Patrol, a state agency, to provide perimeter security near the plant on the day of the raid but did not divulge details of the operation ahead of time, according to the state patrol.