Cherokee sheriff: School threat would have been a ‘Columbine-type incident’

They are charged as adults with attempted murder.

The 17-year-old students are accused of making threats against staff at their school.

The 1999 Columbine High School shooting came to mind for the Cherokee County sheriff as he tried to imagine what motivated two high school students accused of attempted murder.

Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley had access to firearms, but Sheriff Frank Reynolds said they more likely planned to use a flammable device not unlike a bottle-based petrol bomb commonly known as a Molotov cocktail on staff at Etowah High School.

“It was in a container and it had the potential for implementing like a Molotov cocktail,” Reynolds said. “(There was) no ignition device or anything like that.”

The two 17-year-old Etowah High School juniors were denied bond during a first appearance Thursday. Their case will be heard in Cherokee County Superior Court.

They are being charged as adults on attempted murder and other charges.

Frank Reynolds said Thursday at a news conference this would have been a Columbine-type incident if it had not been thwarted. He called the person who provided the tip “a hero.”

What police know about the teenagers’ intentions is largely gleaned from a diary Dupree kept, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

As the investigation is ongoing, officials aren’t releasing more information about statements Dupree made in that diary, sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley said.

An Instagram post made by a social media account believed to belong to Victoria McCurley.

But social media posts made by McCurley appear to show her as a troubled individual who romanticizes events such as the 1999 Columbine High School massacre in pictures.

The profile picture on an Instagram profile with pictures of a teenage girl who resembles McCurley is an image of character Tyler Durden from the 1999 movie “Fight Club,” which is about a depressed man living with multiple personalities who is encouraged to destroy people, places and things through an underground club for fighting.

The image reads, “In him we trust. Tyler Durden.”

In addition to pictures of McCurley, the account includes an Oct. 11 post with an image of a student involved in the Columbine shooting above this caption and an Oct. 18 post showing a so-called bulletproof blanket shielding students in a hallway during a school shooting.

The previous month, a post featured what appears to be writing on a wall.

“Lost children with dirty faces today but no one really seems to care,” according to the post.

McCurley and Dupree are accused of making specific threats against Etowah High School staff members and the building itself, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

While Dupree and McCurley are not facing charges of hurting anyone, officials believe an attack was possible.

Reynolds said the tipster turned hero also underscores a neccesity on the part of parents to watch over their kids’ use of social media. And though he said he understands the sometimes dark emotions teenagers can have, adults in their lives must take them seriously.

“We look at some of the incidents like Columbine and you have 17 year olds committing horrendous crimes and murdering folks,” Reynolds said. “We can’t let that emotion play into it; we have to look at facts and circumstances.”

He called himself a community leader with a vested interest, with family members who are teachers in the school system and children who are students. Reynolds insisted parents have access to their children’s’ social media accounts.

“My children have that condition: at any time mom and dad can go in their room,” Reynolds said. “You have to be nosy; you never know what your children are going to get into.”

Authorities received a tip about threats and first interviewed Dupree and his family Monday night.

Police and the sheriff’s office acted quickly, taking the threats seriously and informing parents Tuesday.

“I am so thankful for the person who reported them,” Woodstock parent Paige Post told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “I can't begin to imagine what kind of destruction could have been done.”

McCurley’s home had an incendiary device that Kelley described as flammable.

While many students and parents were shocked, others were thankful someone reported the teens.

“The real hero in the whole thing is whoever reported it,” Andy Waldron, whose son is a senior at Etowah, said. “God bless them because they likely saved lives.”

Dupree, of Acworth, and McCurley, of Woodstock, each face three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder and four counts of making terroristic threats and acts, Kelley said.

They also face charges of criminal attempt to commit arson and possession or transportation of a destructive device or explosive intending to kill, injure or destroy any public building.

The arrest warrants were sealed by Chief Magistrate Judge James Drane III, Kelley said.

