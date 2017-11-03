Our Products
AJC Jobs
Contact Us
73
5
open search clear
Subscribe
Log Out

Georgia deputy dies during physical fitness exam

Georgia deputy dies during physical fitness exam

10:49 a.m. Friday, Nov. 3, 2017 Metro Atlanta / State news
News
View CaptionHide Caption
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
James Wallace
  • Story Highlights
  • The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was administering the annual exam.
  • Deputy James Wallace had a heart attack, the agency said.
  • He was the second Richmond deputy to die this week.

A Georgia deputy died Thursday after suffering a heart attack during a physical fitness exam, officials said.

James Wallace, 61, was taking the Richmond County sheriff’s annual physical fitness assessment when he had the heart attack, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies at the scene performed CPR until EMS arrived,” according to a Facebook post on the agency’s Facebook page.

Wallace was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead about 1 p.m. He’d been with the sheriff’s office since November 2010.

“Everyone at the sheriff’s office mourns the loss of Deputy Wallace with his family and friends and we offer them our deepest condolences,” Capt. Allan Rollins said in a statement.

Wallace was the second Richmond sheriff’s employee to die this week. Investigator Christian Gandy, who was off-duty, was killed Tuesday when he hit a deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Know what’s really going on with crime and public safety in your metro Atlanta community, including breaking news, trial coverage, trends and the latest on unsolved cases. Sign up for the AJC’s crime and safety newsletter delivered weekly to your inbox.

In other news:

Police say the men refused to cooperate.
Related

Weather and Traffic

73
30303
5

Most Read

  1. Georgia deputy dies of heart attack during physical
  2. NY strippers strike, citing racism and nearly naked 'bottle girls' gra
  3. Sheriff: Man arrested after driving stolen Maserati to movie theater

Things To Do

Add Event +

More from ajc.com

Topics
News
Judge to decide on fate of Fulton County tax money
Life
Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle to have two Atlanta locations in 2017
Sports
WATCH: Virginia Tech drops epic hype video for Miami game
News
Bowl dreams: Virginia tries again for elusive sixth 'W'
Your comprehensive guide to Georgia's state parks
Sports
James Franklin called the Land Grant Trophy college football’s ‘most beautiful trophy’