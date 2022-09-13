Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando

Atlanta United (9-12-9) will play Orlando (12-11-6) in an MLS game Wednesday. Kickoff is set for 6:08 p.m. The game will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Orlando’s Oscar Pareja
Site: Exploria Stadium, Orlando, Fla.
Home/road records: Atlanta United on road 1-9-5; Orlando at home 7-7-0
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 45/50; Orlando 36/45
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 47.5/45; Orlando 34.5/39
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist
JuanJo Purata: Six goals
Thiago Almada: Five goals, 11 assists
Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, seven assists
Orlando
Ercan Kara: Nine goals, two assists
Facundo Torres: Six goals, nine assists
Junior Urso: Four goals, seven assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Rubiel Vazquez
Assistants: Jose da Silva, Logan Brown
Fourth official: Marcos de Oliveira
VAR: Allen Chapman
AVAR: Peter Balciunas
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).
For Orlando
Questionable: Robin Jansson (right lower leg)
Out: Joey DeZart (right knee), Alexandre Pato (right knee)
WHAT THEY SAID
“I will say that in my mind, yes, we’re trying to win all of them. That’s a reality. We need, for me, between nine and 12 points to really make (the) playoffs and be a little bit in control of that. Less than that is going to be probably more challenging, right? So we want to focus on the message to the players is just (about) this game, just Orlando. But in my mind, obviously, I have to look at the entire amount of games and try to get the best out of the four.” – Pineda
“We need to win. So, obviously, we’ve got four games left to the season; we’re still alive. So we’re, we’re focused on the result and trying to get three points out there.” – Dom Dwyer
“I don’t think we have any margin for error. So we’re going to try and win every game. We don’t have the luxury of drawing or losing a match at this point. We’ve got to win all the games, and the team has to make sure that we have nothing left, that we give everything that we have.” – Santiago Sosa
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Raul Gudino
Right fullback Ronald Hernandez
Centerback JuanJo Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left wingback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Midfielder Amar Sejdic
Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Luiz Araujo
Right wing Brooks Lennon
Striker Dom Dwyer
