Info to know: Atlanta United at Orlando

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 45/50; Orlando 36/45

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 47.5/45; Orlando 34.5/39

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Eight goals, four assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Seven goals, one assist

JuanJo Purata: Six goals

Thiago Almada: Five goals, 11 assists

Luiz Araujo: Four goals, five assists

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, seven assists

Orlando

Ercan Kara: Nine goals, two assists

Facundo Torres: Six goals, nine assists

Junior Urso: Four goals, seven assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Jose da Silva, Logan Brown

Fourth official: Marcos de Oliveira

VAR: Allen Chapman

AVAR: Peter Balciunas

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Matheus Rossetto (ankle)

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira (Achilles), Brad Guzan (Achilles), Miles Robinson (Achilles) and Emerson Hyndman (quad).

For Orlando

Questionable: Robin Jansson (right lower leg)

Out: Joey DeZart (right knee), Alexandre Pato (right knee)

WHAT THEY SAID

“I will say that in my mind, yes, we’re trying to win all of them. That’s a reality. We need, for me, between nine and 12 points to really make (the) playoffs and be a little bit in control of that. Less than that is going to be probably more challenging, right? So we want to focus on the message to the players is just (about) this game, just Orlando. But in my mind, obviously, I have to look at the entire amount of games and try to get the best out of the four.” – Pineda

“We need to win. So, obviously, we’ve got four games left to the season; we’re still alive. So we’re, we’re focused on the result and trying to get three points out there.” – Dom Dwyer

“I don’t think we have any margin for error. So we’re going to try and win every game. We don’t have the luxury of drawing or losing a match at this point. We’ve got to win all the games, and the team has to make sure that we have nothing left, that we give everything that we have.” – Santiago Sosa

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Raul Gudino

Right fullback Ronald Hernandez

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left wingback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Midfielder Amar Sejdic

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Luiz Araujo

Right wing Brooks Lennon

Striker Dom Dwyer

