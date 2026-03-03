Atlanta United FIFA highlights World Cup technology at Atlanta summit This year’s World Cup will utilize automated offside and referee body cameras, among other new additions. FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during a Board of Peace meeting at the U.S. Institute of Peace, Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Washington. (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

FIFA highlighted three technological innovations it will use during the World Cup that it hopes will improve the experience for teams, spectators and those watching from streaming devices. Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host eight matches during this summer’s tournament. FIFA is hosting a meeting in Atlanta for all of the federations who will compete in the tournament to cover all aspects of operations and logistics for the 48-team field.

The innovations, which were previewed during the tournament draw in December, are automated offside and player scans, referee body camera and FIFA AI Pro, a collection of data points that every team in the tournament can use for scouting opponents and self-scouting. RELATED Atlanta must not repeat mistakes of 1996 Olympics during 2026 World Cup Some of the innovations have been used in leagues, other tournaments and to lesser extents in past World Cups. This summer will be their first use in expanded forms in the World Cup. Automated offside was used by video assistant referees in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. This summer, the technology will be used by the on-field match officials. Players will be scanned in 3D to produce a volumetric look. That technology will track the players during matches. When a player’s tracking shows that he is offside and receives the ball, the assistant referees will hear “offside, offside,” in their earpieces. They can immediately raise their flags, signaling to the match official to stop play.

The past few years, ARs typically have kept their flags down, even in clear offside situations, to allow the sequence to play out before raising their flags. Being able to immediately raise flags should speed up the game, FIFA’s Sebastian Runge, head of football technology and data, said.