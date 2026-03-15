Atlanta United Atlanta United ends three-game skid, tops Philadelphia Union Miguel Almirón tallies three assists to become the team’s all-time leader in the category. Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino — pictured during the Five Stripes' loss to Real Salt Lake in the home opener on Saturday, March 7, 2026 — said of the team's first win Saturday against Philadelphia: “Even though we didn’t have the best start, we have to continue like this. We know that there are things to (improve); we can’t be satisfied.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Amna Subhan for the AJC 54 minutes ago link copied

ATLANTA — The drought ends for Atlanta United. After a club-worst 0-3 start to the 2026 season, Atlanta defeated the Philadelphia Union 3-1 on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

RELATED Opinion: Atlanta United delivers a sublime showing, but now comes the hard part Midfielder Miguel Almirón made his mark with three assists to steer the Five Stripes into the win column for the first time since a 1-0 victory over Nashville on Aug. 30. Almirón, who won the MLS Cup with Atlanta United in 2018, became the team’s all-time assists leader with his final delivery. “It’s an important win,” Almirón said through an interpreter. “I’m really happy for the effort that my teammates put in the game today because we really needed a win today.” Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath got Atlanta United on the board in the 28th minute off an assist from Almirón. The midfielder escaped an attempted tackle to snake the pass to Lath, who notched his first score of the season after finishing with the most goals for Atlanta United in 2025. Lath almost bagged a brace but just missed Almirón’s cross. However, defender Tomás Jacob was there on the far side to make the strike past the Union goalkeeper in the 47th minute. It was Jacob’s first MLS goal of his career. The Argentine joined the American league in 2026 after stints with Club Necaxa in Mexico and Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina.

Midfielder Alexei Miranchuk added the third goal in the 68th minute via Almirón. Miranchuk scored Atlanta’s two goals in the 3-2 loss against Real Salt Lake in the home opener. He finished last season with seven MLS goals, and he’s well on pace to eclipse that total.

“The attack connected very well. I think the three attackers played a very good game,” Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino said. “On the third goal, you saw what’s usually the opposite, with Alexei playing that pass to Miguel, but today it was reversed.” The win was not without drama, as some chippiness ensued just before halftime, which added a hefty eight minutes of stoppage time to the first 45 minutes. Defender Elías Báez conceded a penalty despite little contact and pleas from Atlanta United players. At one point, captain Almirón waved off his teammates, saving them from discipline, and the veteran spoke to the referee one-on-one in a heated discussion. Union forward Milan Iloski missed the penalty off the left post, and a total of four yellow cards were shown to Atlanta before the halftime whistle, including to the United bench and Martino. Atlanta United keeper Lucas Hoyos conceded a goal from forward Agustin Anello in the 87th minute. Hoyos was just minutes from a clean sheet; instead, he allowed the eighth goal through four games in his first season with Atlanta. Martino made two changes to the starting lineup. Matías Galarza started in the midfield, slotted in the No. 8 position. Galarza made his first start for the Five Stripes, as the Paraguayan is on loan from Argentine club River Plate until June 30 with a purchase option.