Atlanta United

‘United We Dream’: Atlanta’s WNBA, MLS team up for retail collaboration

Two teams celebrate Women’s History Month with unique dual-logo merchandise.
The Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United have announced a retail collaboration featuring co-branded merchandise to celebrate Women’s History Month. (Courtesy)
By AJC Sports
9 minutes ago

Two of the city’s pro teams, the Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United, announced Thursday a first-of-its-kind retail collaboration between Major League Soccer and WNBA franchises.

The collection, dubbed “United We Dream,” includes three exclusive apparel pieces to help celebrate Women’s History Month and highlights the shared commitment both organizations have to unity, empowerment and community impact.

“Atlanta is a city that shows up for women’s sports and shows out for its teams,” Atlanta Dream team president and COO Morgan Shaw Parker said in a statement. “This collaboration with Atlanta United and Round21 is about more than apparel — it’s about visibility, alignment and continuing to push the game forward together.

“‘United We Dream’ represents what’s possible when organizations come together with shared values and a shared commitment to equity.”

The “United We Dream” collection connects women’s sports, soccer and the city’s support for progress. The Dream and United are renowned for their support of diversity, equity and inclusion.

The limited-edition “United We Dream” collection has three pieces that merge the identities of the two franchises, who teamed with cultural sports product platform Round21 to produce the cross-league apparel pieces.

The merchandise includes a premium fleece hoodie built for everyday wear, a lightweight mesh short-sleeve top and a classic graphic tee designed as a versatile staple for fans of all ages.

Each piece features co-branded detailing and design elements that reflect the shared spirit of the Atlanta Dream and Atlanta United, blending sport, style and statement into a cohesive collection that celebrates Women’s History Month and the power of unity in Atlanta.

The “United We Dream” collection launches Thursday at Atlanta United’s Team Stores in Atlantic Station and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as well as online at mlsstore.com and atldreamshop.com.

