Business Atlanta airport wait times climbed in the last week amid shutdown Friday should have been a payday but TSA officers are without pay amid a budget fight. A Transportation Security Administration officer helps a traveler find the right security line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Monday, March 9, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Transportation Security Administration officers are wrapping up their fourth week of working without pay amid a fight over the Department of Homeland Security’s budget. In the last week, that has shown up in the passenger security waits at airports across the country, including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, which last fall employed about 1,200 officers.

Friday should have been a payday. Between Friday, March 6 and Thursday, March 12, wait times at Atlanta’s domestic main checkpoint surpassed 30 minutes about 19% of the time. Prior to March 6, that was the case less than 1% of the time, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution review of airport data.

In fact, domestic main wait times had never reached 60 minutes this year until this past Sunday.

While the airport’s wait time tracking system generally displays wait times up to 60 minutes long, actual wait times can exceed that total. Last Sunday, March 8 specifically, the average domestic main checkpoint waits were 222% higher than the average of all other Sundays of 2026. The wait times at the Lower North checkpoint were three times longer over the last week than has been typical this year. The international terminal checkpoint has seen the shortest waits on average, increasing from 3 minutes to nearly 5 minutes. The department’s pay has been held up since Feb. 14 because of a congressional dispute over the department’s immigration enforcement operations. The budgets of other DHS agencies — including TSA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Coast Guard — are caught in the crossfire.