Atlanta Falcons Falcons season grades: Bijan Robinson was spectacular on offense

Running back Bijan Robinson turned in one of the more spectacular seasons in Falcons history this season. After a dazzling display, which included long touchdown runs of 93 and 81 yards, he was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro in his third season in the NFL.

A first-round pick in 2023 (eighth overall), Robinson has been electric since coming out of Texas. His rushing total this season surpassed his 1,456 rushing yards from last season, when he totaled 14 rushing touchdowns. Robinson became a bigger receiving threat out of the backfield, adding 18 more catches this season and almost doubling his yardage output, from 431 to 820.

In addition to Robinson, wide receiver Drake London caught 68 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns, and tight end Kyle Pitts had a career year with 88 receptions for 928 yards and five TDs. RELATED Vote: What’s your grade for Kevin Stefanski as Falcons coach? Here’s a unit-by-unit evaluation of the offense: Quarterback Penix started the first seven games before he was injured Oct. 19 against the 49ers and missed the Miami game the following Sunday. Cousins played against the Dolphins, as the Falcons were beaten 34-10 to drop to 3-5. Penix was the starter as the Falcons lost the next three games, before he suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Panthers on Nov. 16. Both quarterbacks were pretty average, although Cousins found the end zone more. Penix passed for nine touchdowns and threw three interceptions, a 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio, while Cousins was an acceptable 2:1 ratio (10 touchdowns and five interceptions). Penix completed 166 of 276 passes (60.1%) for 2,314 yards, and he had a passer rating of 88.5. Cousins completed 166 of 269 passes (61.7%) for 1,721 yards and a passer rating of 84.8. Penix will need to improve his accuracy moving forward. He had 24% of his throws, excluding spikes and throwaways, that were off the mark. Cousins had 16.1%. Grade: C