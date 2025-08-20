Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary carted off practice field

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down on the practice field Wednesday and was carted off for further examination.
McGary appeared to injure his left leg.
FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down on the practice field Wednesday and was carted off for further examination.
McGary appeared to injure his left leg.
The team huddled around McGary before he was taken off.
Elijah Wilkinson took over for McGary at the right tackle spot after practice continued.
McGary recently signed a two-year contract extension to solidify the Falcons’ and anchor an offense that has higher expectations this season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. named the starter.
A first-round pick in 2019, McGary has served as a starter since, paired with Chris Lindstrom, also a first-round pick in ‘19.
Coach Raheem Morris was requested to give a post-practice injury update.
This is a developing story; please check back for updates.