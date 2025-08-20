Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary carted off practice field

Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary reacts during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Extent of possible leg injury is unclear for lineman who is slotted to protect QB Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down on the practice field Wednesday and was carted off for further examination.

The team huddled around McGary before he was taken off.

Elijah Wilkinson took over for McGary at the right tackle spot after practice continued.

McGary recently signed a two-year contract extension to solidify the Falcons’ and anchor an offense that has higher expectations this season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. named the starter.

A first-round pick in 2019, McGary has served as a starter since, paired with Chris Lindstrom, also a first-round pick in ‘19.