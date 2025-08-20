Falcons Logo
Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary carted off practice field

Extent of possible leg injury is unclear for lineman who is slotted to protect QB Michael Penix Jr.’s blind side.
Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Kaleb McGary reacts during the first practice of training camp on Thursday, July 24, 2025, in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
59 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons starting right tackle Kaleb McGary went down on the practice field Wednesday and was carted off for further examination.

McGary appeared to injure his left leg.

The team huddled around McGary before he was taken off.

Elijah Wilkinson took over for McGary at the right tackle spot after practice continued.

McGary recently signed a two-year contract extension to solidify the Falcons’ and anchor an offense that has higher expectations this season with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. named the starter.

A first-round pick in 2019, McGary has served as a starter since, paired with Chris Lindstrom, also a first-round pick in ‘19.

Coach Raheem Morris was requested to give a post-practice injury update.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

