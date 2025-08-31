Elijah Wilkinson steps in at right tackle for Falcons

“Anytime that you deal with any type of injury, they are unfortunate,” Ledford said. “You hate it when it happens.”

Dwayne Ledford, the Falcons’ run game coordinator/offensive line coach, is working through the change.

“It’s very tough losing a guy who is pivotal to your team,” Wilkinson said.

The offensive linemen are a close-knit group. They go out to dinner together on Thursdays during the season.

“I think it’s the cohesion and sequencing that it takes to be in the zone scheme,” Wilkinson said. “Everything kind of falls into place after we get our timing and everything down in practice.”

Wilkinson went in after McGary was injured. He and Lindstrom will have three weeks working together before the opener.

“It’s really nice to have an All-Pro next to you,” Wilkinson said. “It’s very comforting over there.”

The Falcons ran the ball a lot behind Lindstrom and McGary. Per NFL Savant, a league-high 14.4% of the plays run by the Falcons in 2024 were rushes to the right side.

“Not long at all. Getting practices down and stuff like that is helping. As the season goes on, as weeks go on, we’ll get more and more comfortable.”

The Falcons’ offensive line depth was tested last season at center, guard and right tackle. Ryan Neuzil stepped in at center, Kyle Hinton played 82 snaps at guard and Storm Norton played 127 snaps at right tackle for McGary.

Norton suffered an ankle injury and is set to miss six to eight weeks. So, Wilkinson is basically the Falcons’ third-string tackle.

“You’re always excited for the opportunity to see that next man (up) kind of mentality because they have to be ready,” Ledford said. “I always said, like, that sixth, seventh, eighth guy on your roster for the offensive line, it’s such a hard position because you don’t know when you’re number is going to be called.”

After the 2022 season, the Falcons drafted Matthew Bergeron in the second round and converted him to left guard after he played left tackle in college at Syracuse.

Wilkinson signed with the Cardinals and went on to start nine games in the 2023 season. He returned to the Falcons last season and played in two games.

The Falcons are hoping Wilkinson can perform at a high level. They also made a trade for tackle Michael Terrell and signed two tackles, Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes, to the practice squad.

“He’s played a lot of football,” Ledford said of Wilkinson. “It factors in.”

Wilkinson will have a tough assignment in the opener, as he’ll face Bucs outside linebacker Haason Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler.

“Elijah played really for us at guard (in 2022),” Ledford said. “I always knew that Elijah has that flex. He’s got the flex to where he can play any position along the offensive line.”

Wilkinson will likely receive some help with Reddick.

“When you get down to it, who’s going to be the best five that you feel like is going to give you an opportunity to go out there and win a ball game,” Ledford said.

Wilkinson is looking forward to playing with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“I’ll use the word comforting,” Wilkinson said. “Very cool, calm, and collected out there. I like working with him out there.”

