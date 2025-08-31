Falcons Logo
Elijah Wilkinson steps in at right tackle for Falcons

Undrafted free agent, who has 45 starts in his career, is expected to start in place of Kaleb McGary, who’s out for the year.
Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, here at training camp with the Falcons in 2022, played with the Cardinals in 2023 before returning to Atlanta before the 2024 season. Wilkinson is expected to be the starter at right tackle in the Falcons' season opener against the Buccaneers. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson, here at training camp with the Falcons in 2022, played with the Cardinals in 2023 before returning to Atlanta before the 2024 season. Wilkinson is expected to be the starter at right tackle in the Falcons' season opener against the Buccaneers. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
11 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH – After going undrafted after a strong career at Massachusetts, Elijah Wilkinson has carved out a nice career in the NFL.

He has played in 79 games and made 45 starts. He’s set to take over at right tackle for the Falcons in the season opener against the Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Falcons appear to have a path to dethrone the Bucs in the NFC South

“That’s the way it looks to me,” Wilkinson said when asked if he’s the new starter. “That’s how we’ve been working in practice. So, that’s the way it looks to me.”

Wilkinson, who started nine games at left guard for the Falcons in 2022, is taking over for Kaleb McGary, who went down with a lower left leg injury Aug. 20 and is out for the season.

Wilkinson started his career in college as a defensive lineman. He switched to the offensive line his sophomore season. He played in 32 college games.

Wilkinson, who’s 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, made the Denver Broncos in 2017. As a rookie, he played in nine games but only had two snaps on offense.

He started seven games at right guard in his second season in the NFL. The last time he started a game at right tackle was with Denver in 2020.

“I’ve kind of been in this role before,” Wilkinson said. “It’s go time for me. You never want to see anybody go down, but this is an opportunity for me to step up.”

Wilkinson doesn’t believe it will take long for him to get up to speed with All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom.

“We’ve been together for a couple of years,” Wilkinson said.

Dirty Birds Dispatch: Former Falcons coach high on 2025 team

“Not long at all. Getting practices down and stuff like that is helping. As the season goes on, as weeks go on, we’ll get more and more comfortable.”

The Falcons ran the ball a lot behind Lindstrom and McGary. Per NFL Savant, a league-high 14.4% of the plays run by the Falcons in 2024 were rushes to the right side.

“It’s really nice to have an All-Pro next to you,” Wilkinson said. “It’s very comforting over there.”

Wilkinson went in after McGary was injured. He and Lindstrom will have three weeks working together before the opener.

“I think it’s the cohesion and sequencing that it takes to be in the zone scheme,” Wilkinson said. “Everything kind of falls into place after we get our timing and everything down in practice.”

The offensive linemen are a close-knit group. They go out to dinner together on Thursdays during the season.

“It’s very tough losing a guy who is pivotal to your team,” Wilkinson said.

Dwayne Ledford, the Falcons’ run game coordinator/offensive line coach, is working through the change.

“Anytime that you deal with any type of injury, they are unfortunate,” Ledford said. “You hate it when it happens.”

Falcons place Bralen Trice on injured reserve

The Falcons’ offensive line depth was tested last season at center, guard and right tackle. Ryan Neuzil stepped in at center, Kyle Hinton played 82 snaps at guard and Storm Norton played 127 snaps at right tackle for McGary.

Norton suffered an ankle injury and is set to miss six to eight weeks. So, Wilkinson is basically the Falcons’ third-string tackle.

“You’re always excited for the opportunity to see that next man (up) kind of mentality because they have to be ready,” Ledford said. “I always said, like, that sixth, seventh, eighth guy on your roster for the offensive line, it’s such a hard position because you don’t know when you’re number is going to be called.”

After the 2022 season, the Falcons drafted Matthew Bergeron in the second round and converted him to left guard after he played left tackle in college at Syracuse.

Wilkinson signed with the Cardinals and went on to start nine games in the 2023 season. He returned to the Falcons last season and played in two games.

The Falcons are hoping Wilkinson can perform at a high level. They also made a trade for tackle Michael Terrell and signed two tackles, Carter Warren and Ryan Hayes, to the practice squad.

“He’s played a lot of football,” Ledford said of Wilkinson. “It factors in.”

Wilkinson will have a tough assignment in the opener, as he’ll face Bucs outside linebacker Haason Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler.

“Elijah played really for us at guard (in 2022),” Ledford said. “I always knew that Elijah has that flex. He’s got the flex to where he can play any position along the offensive line.”

Wilkinson will likely receive some help with Reddick.

“When you get down to it, who’s going to be the best five that you feel like is going to give you an opportunity to go out there and win a ball game,” Ledford said.

Wilkinson is looking forward to playing with quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

“I’ll use the word comforting,” Wilkinson said. “Very cool, calm, and collected out there. I like working with him out there.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

