Atlanta Falcons Falcons center Ryan Neuzil’s sprinting skills pay off with new contract Center’s dynamic play led to win over vaunted Bucs as he’s led offensive line. Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez The Falcons re-sign Ryan Neuzil to a two-year, $9.5 million deal and name him the starting center. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons center Ryan Neuzil was essentially sprinting for dollars late in a win over Tampa Bay last season. His heads-up play to sprint 14 yards down the field and get the ball spiked with :01 seconds left set the stage for Younghoe Koo’s 52-yard field goal against the Buccaneers to force overtime. The Falcons won 36-30 on KhaDarel Hodge’s 45-yard touchdown reception.

That play and others led the Falcons to re-sign Neuzil to a two-year, $9.5 million deal and name him the starting center, after Drew Dalman left for the Bears in free agency. “That’s unique to be able to do that,” Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said. “The amount of time that was on the clock (12 seconds) and for us to get down, get the ball downed and do that, that’s pretty impressive. All 11 on the field, but that center is a big deal in that. He was the one who did that.” Fontenot also noted the Falcons had a 5-3 record in the eight games Neuzil started last season. “He’s really taken control and command of that group,” Fontenot said. “I would say another thing that gives you confidence is what’s around him. We have the same guys. You have (Matthew Bergeron) to his left and you’ve got Chris (Lindstrom) to his right.”

Neuzil was signed as an undrafted free agent after a solid career at guard at Appalachian State. He was on the practice squad when the Falcons decided to convert him to the center position.

He was elated to earn the new contract. “It’s always nice in this business,” Neuzil said. “Then just being able to be here and secure a deal was really nice. Just being back with everyone. I couldn’t be happier.” Neuzil started three games in 2023 for Dalman, who suffered a left high-ankle sprain. He’s a left-handed center. Neuzil, 27, was signed to the practice squad Sept. 1, 2021. He spent most of two seasons on the practice squad before he was signed to the active roster Nov. 22, 2022. He played in nine games, mostly on special teams, in 2022.

In 2023, he was pressed into duty at center. He played all 72 offensive snaps against the Bucs on Dec. 10. He played all 52 snaps against the Panthers on Dec. 17 and all 62 snaps in the regular-season finale against the Saints on Jan. 7. 2024. Last season was a major breakthrough. “I’ve been very fortunate in the five years that I’ve been here to be able to develop in the system,” Neuzil said. “To be able to pretty much the same starters, being able to be with (offensive line) coach Led (Dwayne Ledford) for the past five years, just slowly developing here. Getting more familiar and comfortable with around everyone.” Neuzil may have a bit more spending change, but his job remains the same. “I still have the same duties,” he said. “Just have to be right and get everyone on the same page.”

As the backup center for most of last season, Neuzil has already put in a lot of work with quarterback Michael Penix Jr. “Every quarterback’s cadence is different,” Neuzil said. “Just the way they roll the cadence together. How vocal they are. It’s been good. You just have to get used to it.” In addition to Bergeron and Lindstrom, the tackles, Jake Matthews and Kaleb McGary, also return. “It’s definitely great being able to play with a bunch of the same guys,” Neuzil said. “Berg is going on year three and just looking as good as ever. Just knowing how everyone operates and how everyone communicates, it’s really good to be able to play with everyone.” Neuzil hopes folks won’t notice that Dalman, who signed a four-year, $42 million deal ($28 million guaranteed) with the Bears, is gone.

“I would say that (his style of play) is pretty similar,” Neuzil said. “The whole offensive line in general, I think we all have pretty much the same style of play.” Former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins approved of Neuzil’s promotion. He noted that Neuzil can run laterally in the zone-blocking scheme and can anchor when someone tries to bull-rush him up the middle. Neuzil is popular with his offensive linemates. “He came in and worked,” Lindstrom said. “Holding bags for us. Doing everything that it took when he was on the practice squad. He really earned every single thing that he’s got. As his friend, I couldn’t be prouder or happier for him. Then, just as his teammate, it’s been great.” The transition has been smooth thus far in training camp.