Atlanta Falcons Falcons aiming to get Tyler Allgeier more involved in offense 'We've constantly talked about wanting to get Tyler even more (playing time),' said general manager Terry Fontenot.

The Falcons know they have a bona fide superstar in running back Bijan Robinson. But they also believe they have an element that separates their running back room from most other groups across the NFL. And that is Tyler Allgeier.

The 25-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season, all with the Falcons. “It’s awesome,” general manager Terry Fontenot said of having both. “To have both of them, the way they complement each other (is great). And we’ve constantly talked about wanting to get Tyler even more (playing time) because of the type of player he is and the different things he can do. Tyler is a four-down player. He’s such a unique player and a talented player.” The Falcons selected Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he immediately became a workhorse. The former BYU Cougar rushed for over 1,000 yards in his rookie year and received 210 carries. However, his usage decreased a season later when the organization made Robinson its first-round draft pick. He averaged 663.5 yards rushing over the last two seasons — as Robinson became the primary starter — with less than 162 carries per year.

But there is no animosity from Allgeier toward Robinson for drawing from his playing time. Instead, it’s quite the opposite. Chalk it up to Allgeier’s laid-back personality or the team-first culture the Falcons instilled, but the two are “freaking best friends,” no matter who is on the field.

"Ever since he got drafted, we clicked automatically," Allgeier said. "Obviously, it's a competition. But it's (also) a brotherhood." And the Falcons are going to need both this season. The team leaned heavily on its running backs in 2024, finishing top 10 in rushing attempts, yards and touchdowns, and it has even more incentive to do so this year. The team will play a young quarterback in Michael Penix Jr. — who is 25 years old but has only started three NFL games — so a strong rushing attack is necessary to provide comfort. And although Allgeier still won't be the team's primary running back with Robinson in the picture, expect to see more of No. 25 on the field moving forward. "I don't want to give away secrets," said Allgeier, who will enter free agency after the season. "But whatever the future holds, we're just excited (for) whatever rep we get."

Allgeier is working hard to ensure he helps the Falcons possess a strong running game. He is focused on establishing himself as an all-around running back, meaning perfecting his running, catching and blocking abilities so he can serve multiple roles for the team (which, in turn, creates playing time). But the biggest area of growth the Falcons have noticed in Allgeier is his leadership. More specifically, the team loves how Allgeier is putting himself out there as a mentor to the younger running backs. “He would always lead by example,” running backs coach Michael Pitre said. “But now, you’re seeing him go and have conversations, pull guys aside and ask the right questions. So, it’s been really fun as a coach to kind of take a step back and just watch him.” Allgeier differs from many of his teammates in regard to his quiet personality. For instance, while others waxed on about how they enjoy their fiery training camp practices that saw multiple scuffles break out, Allgeier gave an answer typically heard from a coach: “That’s the trenches, man,” Allgeier said, laughing. “I kind of try to stay away from the trenches. But that was just competition. I think that’s the biggest thing. Obviously, you don’t want the fights, but it’s going to happen. It’s camp. Everyone’s trying to compete, win a spot. So, I guess it’s the nature of the game. Try not to have it.”