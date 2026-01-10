Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson is first-team All-Pro; three other Falcons on second team Despite 8-9 finish this season, Atlanta is well-represented on NFL All-Pro teams. Running back Bijan Robinson (left) leads four Falcons players who were selected for the All-Pro teams. Robinson’s first-team selection was the first of his career. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By AJC Sports 14 minutes ago

Former head coach Raheem Morris had been saying all season that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is the best player in the NFL. He’s at least the best running back.

A first-round pick in 2023 (eighth overall), Robinson has been electric in his three seasons in the league. His rushing total this season surpassed his 1,456 rushing yards from last season, when he totaled 14 rushing touchdowns. Robinson became a bigger receiving threat out of the backfield, adding 18 more catches this season and almost doubling his yardage output, from 431 to 820.