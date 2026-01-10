Bijan Robinson is first-team All-Pro; three other Falcons on second team

Former head coach Raheem Morris had been saying all season that Falcons running back Bijan Robinson is the best player in the NFL.
He’s at least the best running back.
Robinson was honored as the first-team All-Pro running back by The Associated Press, based on voting by a panel of 50 writers.
He was the Falcons’ only first-team selection, but three others were picked for the second team, including tight end Kyle Pitts, right guard Chris Lindstrom and safety Jessie Bates III.
Robinson compiled 1,478 rushing yards and seven touchdowns and added 79 catches for 820 yards and four scores. His 2,298 scrimmage yards led the league and set a new single-season franchise record.
His first-team selection was the first of his career. Robinson also was recognized as the second-team all-purpose player.
A first-round pick in 2023 (eighth overall), Robinson has been electric in his three seasons in the league. His rushing total this season surpassed his 1,456 rushing yards from last season, when he totaled 14 rushing touchdowns. Robinson became a bigger receiving threat out of the backfield, adding 18 more catches this season and almost doubling his yardage output, from 431 to 820.
Pitts’ second-team honor is the first of his career and it’s significant, in that he’s on an expiring contract and he made a case for a big raise. He totaled a career-high 88 catches for 928 yards and a career-best five touchdowns this season. It was close to Pitts’ remarkable rookie season, when he had 68 catches for 1,026 yards and one touchdown.
It’s unclear what the future holds for Pitts with the Falcons, who are reworking their front office and looking for a new head coach, but one option could be to use the franchise tag on him this offseason, especially after a breakout season.
Lindstrom’s second-team honor is the fourth consecutive in his career.
Bates also was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023.