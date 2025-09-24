Falcons’ Raheem Morris contends Ike Hilliard’s firing was ‘performance based’

Ike Hilliard reunited with Raheem Morris when he got the Falcons’ head coaching position in 2024 as Hilliard was named the wide receivers coach. On Monday, Morris fired Hilliard. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

FLOWERY BRANCH — Raheem Morris was a young assistant defensive backs coach with the Bucs in 2005 when wide receiver Ike Hilliard was playing out his 12-year career.

“Performance based, just like everything in this business, that you want to make those decisions on,” Morris said Wednesday. “We’re going in a different direction. Going in that direction, moving T.Y. (pass-game coordinator T.J. Yates) into that (meeting) room doing some of the things to get done in there as far as the detail.”

Morris was the Bucs' assistant defensive backs coach in 2005. He was the defensive coordinator at Kansas in 2006 before returning to the Bucs as the defensive back coach in 2007-08. Hilliard, a former star at Florida under legendary coach Steve Spurrier, played with the Bucs from 2005-08. Hilliard reunited with Morris when he got the Falcons' head coaching position in 2024 as Hilliard was named the wide receivers coach, a position that Morris held with the Falcons on Dan Quinn's staff.

“Tough decisions,” Morris said. “People business. Hard for me. Hard for the organization. Hard on Ike’s family. It was a decision I felt I need to make at this time, and we did.”