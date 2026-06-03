AJC Varsity Public school leads GHSA in state championships for first time in 48 years Creekview’s five state championships this school year led 10 other schools that had four. East Laurens, North Paulding and Islands won state titles for the first time this academic year. Creekview head coach Jennifer Maloney holds her GHSA championship trophy high Thursday, April 23, 2026, after beating Cherokee in a slow-pitch softball game at Twin Creeks Softball Complex. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 11 minutes ago Share

East Laurens, North Paulding and Islands won their first state titles in any sport this academic year, and Creekview claimed five championships to become the first public school to lead the GHSA title chase outright in 48 years. East Laurens’ maiden championship, won in girls basketball, was among the more extraordinary of 180 state titles contested in 2025-26.

East Laurens is a 70-year-old school, and the girls basketball coach, Danielle Lowther, is an alumna and former East Laurens player. “We’ve been hoping and wishing and praying for years and years and years,” Lowther said three days before her team’s 63-55 victory over Elbert County in the Class A Division I final in Macon. North Paulding, opened in 2007, won its first state title, in competitive cheer, and earned a second in girls basketball four months later. The school nearly got a third in baseball but lost in the Class 6A final to Etowah last month. Islands, opened in 2010, won Class 3A boys soccer, becoming the first Savannah public school to win a boys spring sport since 1976. Another Savannah public school, Savannah Arts Academy, won Class A Division II boys soccer the next day.

Other schools broke remarkable droughts.

Johnson County’s boys tennis team won the school’s first state title since Herschel Walker starred on the 1979-80 football and track-and-field teams. Pickens’ baseball team won the school’s first boys state title and first of any kind since 1974 (girls basketball). Worth County’s football team and Rabun County’s boys basketball team, both in Class A Division I, won their schools’ second championships in history and first in more than 30 years. The most titles went to Creekview, a Class 5A school that earned victories in boys cross country, fast-pitch softball, wrestling team duals, girls basketball and slow-pitch softball. The basketball title was the school’s first in the sport. The cross-country title was the first for any Cherokee County school.

Tied behind Creekview with four titles were Bleckley County, Blessed Trinity, Buford, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Holy Innocents’, Marist, Pierce County, West Forsyth and Westminster. The last time a public school won the most titles of any GHSA school, with no ties, came in 1978, when Lakeside of DeKalb County won three of the 49 held. “That’s insane,” Creekview athletic director Matt Cates said. “I didn’t know that stat. It’s very cool. I said last year, after we won four, that I didn’t think we could top that, and we did. And we were runner-up in another (traditional boys wrestling). It’s all credit to our coaches and the time they put in and the good run of athletes we have right now in multiple sports.” Creekview was among eight schools winning four last year, six of which were public schools. Only seven other public schools since 1980 have finished tied for first. A big reason for the recent public-school surge is the GHSA’s private playoff setup, implemented in 2024-25. Private schools in classes 3A, 2A and A Division I play in a private-only state-playoff division, guaranteeing public school champions in those classes.

Private schools won 34 of the 180 state titles, or 18.9%, this academic year. They won 32.2% of titles from 2000 to 2024, before the GHSA introduced the broader private division. Twelve of those 34 won this year came from Westminster, Blessed Trinity and Marist competing in Class 4A, out of the private division. Here are the GHSA’s 180 sports champions for 2025-26. They were won by 106 of the GHSA’s more than 450 schools. By school Alexander (2): Basketball (boys), track and field (boys)

Basketball (boys), track and field (boys) Atlanta Classical (2): Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls)

Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls) Banks County: Golf (girls)

Golf (girls) Bleckley County (4): Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls), track and field (boys), track and field (girls)

Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls), track and field (boys), track and field (girls) Blessed Trinity (4): Flag football, gymnastics, lacrosse (girls), soccer (girls)

Flag football, gymnastics, lacrosse (girls), soccer (girls) Bowdon: Football

Football Brantley County: Tennis (boys)

Tennis (boys) Bremen: Softball (fast-pitch)

Softball (fast-pitch) Brookwood: Swimming (boys)

Swimming (boys) Buford (4): Football, lacrosse (boys), softball (fast-pitch), track and field (girls)

Football, lacrosse (boys), softball (fast-pitch), track and field (girls) Calhoun: Golf (girls)

Golf (girls) Cambridge: Lacrosse (boys)

Lacrosse (boys) Camden County (3): Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (girls team duals), wrestling (boys traditional)

Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (girls team duals), wrestling (boys traditional) Carrollton: Track and field (boys)

Track and field (boys) Cartersville (3): Cheerleading, golf (boys), track and field (boys)

Cheerleading, golf (boys), track and field (boys) Carver-Columbus: Football

Football Cedartown: Cheer (game day)

Cheer (game day) Christian Heritage: Golf (boys)

Golf (boys) Clinch County: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) Collins Hill: Cheer (game day)

Cheer (game day) Columbus (2): Cheer (game day), cross country (boys)

Cheer (game day), cross country (boys) Creekside: Football

Football Creekview (5): Basketball (girls), cross country (boys), softball (fast-pitch), softball (slow-pitch), wrestling (boys team duals)

Basketball (girls), cross country (boys), softball (fast-pitch), softball (slow-pitch), wrestling (boys team duals) Cross Creek: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) Dalton: Soccer (boys)

Soccer (boys) Darlington: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) East Jackson: Wrestling (boys traditional)

Wrestling (boys traditional) East Laurens: Basketball (girls)

Basketball (girls) Eastside: Softball (fast-pitch)

Softball (fast-pitch) Elbert County: Golf (boys)

Golf (boys) Etowah: Baseball

Baseball Georgia Military College: Soccer (boys)

Soccer (boys) Gordon Lee (2): Baseball, cheerleading

Baseball, cheerleading Greater Atlanta Christian (4): Cheer (game day), swimming (boys), swimming (girls), tennis (boys)

Cheer (game day), swimming (boys), swimming (girls), tennis (boys) Greenbrier (2): Flag football, soccer (girls)

Flag football, soccer (girls) Harris County (2): Flag football, track and field (girls)

Flag football, track and field (girls) Hart County: Golf (girls)

Golf (girls) Hebron Christian (4): Basketball (girls), cross country (boys), football, track and field (girls)

Basketball (girls), cross country (boys), football, track and field (girls) Heritage-Ringgold (3): Basketball (girls), cheerleading, softball (fast-pitch)

Basketball (girls), cheerleading, softball (fast-pitch) Holy Innocents’ (4): Golf (girls), soccer (girls), tennis (girls), track and field (boys)

Golf (girls), soccer (girls), tennis (girls), track and field (boys) Islands: Soccer (boys)

Soccer (boys) Jeff Davis: Tennis (girls)

Tennis (girls) Jefferson (3): Soccer (girls), wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional)

Soccer (girls), wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional) Johns Creek (2): Golf (girls), soccer (boys)

Golf (girls), soccer (boys) Johnson County: Tennis (boys)

Tennis (boys) Kell: Baseball

Baseball KIPP Atlanta Collegiate: Track and field (boys)

Track and field (boys) LaGrange (3): Golf (boys), tennis (boys), tennis (girls)

Golf (boys), tennis (boys), tennis (girls) Lake Oconee Academy (3): Cheerleading, golf (boys), golf (girls)

Cheerleading, golf (boys), golf (girls) Lakeside-Evans: Golf (boys)

Golf (boys) Lambert (2): Golf (boys), golf (girls)

Golf (boys), golf (girls) Lanier County (2): Baseball, softball (fast-pitch)

Baseball, softball (fast-pitch) Lassiter (2): Swimming (boys), swimming (girls)

Swimming (boys), swimming (girls) Loganville: Baseball

Baseball Lovejoy: Cheer (game day)

Cheer (game day) Lovett: Volleyball

Volleyball Lumpkin County (2): Wrestling (girls team duals), wrestling (girls traditional)

Wrestling (girls team duals), wrestling (girls traditional) Marietta: Cross Country (girls)

Cross Country (girls) Marist (4): Basketball (girls), swimming (boys), swimming (girls), volleyball

Basketball (girls), swimming (boys), swimming (girls), volleyball McIntosh: Cheerleading

Cheerleading Meadowcreek: Soccer (boys)

Soccer (boys) Metter: Track and field (girls)

Track and field (girls) Milton (2): Lacrosse (girls), tennis (girls)

Lacrosse (girls), tennis (girls) Mitchell County: Track and field (boys)

Track and field (boys) Morgan County (3): Baseball, basketball (boys), volleyball

Baseball, basketball (boys), volleyball Mount Paran Christian: Cheerleading

Cheerleading Murray County: Basketball (girls)

Basketball (girls) North Forsyth: Gymnastics

Gymnastics North Gwinnett: Riflery

Riflery North Hall (2): Cross Country (girls), track and field (girls)

Cross Country (girls), track and field (girls) North Oconee (2): Flag football, golf (girls)

Flag football, golf (girls) North Paulding (2): Basketball (girls), cheerleading

Basketball (girls), cheerleading Oconee County (2): Cross Country (boys), track and field (boys)

Cross Country (boys), track and field (boys) Oglethorpe County: Volleyball

Volleyball Pickens: Baseball

Baseball Pierce County (4): Cheerleading, golf (boys), tennis (boys), tennis (girls)

Cheerleading, golf (boys), tennis (boys), tennis (girls) Pike County: Soccer (girls)

Soccer (girls) Pope (3): Cross Country (girls), flag football, track and field (girls)

Cross Country (girls), flag football, track and field (girls) Rabun County: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) Riverwood: Tennis (boys)

Tennis (boys) Rockmart: Wrestling (boys team duals)

Wrestling (boys team duals) Roswell (2): Cheerleading, lacrosse (boys)

Cheerleading, lacrosse (boys) Sandy Creek: Football

Football Savannah Arts Academy (2): Cross Country (girls), soccer (boys)

Cross Country (girls), soccer (boys) Shaw: Track and field (girls)

Track and field (girls) Social Circle (2): Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional)

Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional) Sonoraville: Softball (fast-pitch)

Softball (fast-pitch) South Effingham: Wrestling (boys traditional)

Wrestling (boys traditional) South Forsyth: Swimming (girls)

Swimming (girls) St. Pius: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) Telfair County: Tennis (girls)

Tennis (girls) Thomas County Central: Football

Football Thomasville (2): Soccer (boys), soccer (girls)

Soccer (boys), soccer (girls) Toombs County: Cheer (game day)

Cheer (game day) Trion: Soccer (girls)

Soccer (girls) Walton (2): Tennis (girls), volleyball

Tennis (girls), volleyball Wesleyan (3): Baseball, cross country (girls), softball (fast-pitch)

Baseball, cross country (girls), softball (fast-pitch) West Forsyth (4): Cross Country (boys), lacrosse (girls), soccer (girls), tennis (boys)

Cross Country (boys), lacrosse (girls), soccer (girls), tennis (boys) Westminster (4): Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls), tennis (boys), tennis (girls)

Cross Country (boys), cross country (girls), tennis (boys), tennis (girls) Wheeler: Basketball (boys)

Basketball (boys) Whitefield Academy: Soccer (boys)

Soccer (boys) Whitewater: Volleyball

Volleyball Wilcox County: Basketball (girls)

Basketball (girls) Woodland-Cartersville (2): Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional)

Wrestling (boys team duals), wrestling (boys traditional) Woodward Academy: Volleyball

Volleyball Worth County: Football By sport Baseball 6A: Etowah

5A: Loganville

4A: Kell

3A: Pickens

2A: Morgan County

A Div. I: Gordon Lee

A Div. II: Lanier County

Private: Wesleyan

Basketball (boys) 6A: Wheeler

5A: Alexander

4A: St. Pius

3A: Cross Creek

2A: Morgan County

A Div. I: Rabun County

A Div. II: Clinch County

Private: Darlington Basketball (girls) 6A: North Paulding

5A: Creekview

4A: Marist

3A: Heritage, Ringgold

2A: Murray County

A Div. I: East Laurens

A Div. II: Wilcox County

Private: Hebron Christian Cheer (game Day)

6A: Collins Hill

5A: Lovejoy

4A: Cedartown

3A: Greater Atlanta Christian

2A: Columbus

A: Toombs County Cheerleading 6A: North Paulding

5A: McIntosh

4A: Cartersville

3A: Heritage, Ringgold

2A: Pierce County

A Div. I: Gordon Lee

A Div. II: Lake Oconee Academy

Private: Mount Paran Christian

Co-ed: Roswell Cross Country (boys) 6A: West Forsyth

5A: Creekview

4A: Westminster

3A: Oconee County

2A: Columbus

A Div. I: Bleckley County

A Div. II: Atlanta Classical

Private: Hebron Christian

Cross Country (girls) 6A: Marietta

5A: Pope

4A: Westminster

3A: North Hall

2A: Savannah Arts Academy

A Div. I: Bleckley County

A Div. II: Atlanta Classical

Private: Wesleyan Flag football Div. 5: Pope

Div. 4: Blessed Trinity

Div. 3: North Oconee

Div. 2: Greenbrier

Div. 1: Harris County Football

6A: Buford

5A: Thomas County Central

4A: Creekside

3A: Sandy Creek

2A: Carver-Columbus

A Div. I: Worth County

A Div. II: Bowdon

Private: Hebron Christian Golf (boys) 6A: Lambert

5A: Lakeside-Evans

4A: Cartersville

3A: LaGrange

2A: Pierce County

A Div. I: Elbert County

A Div. II: Lake Oconee Academy

Private: Christian Heritage Golf (girls) 6A: Lambert

5A: Johns Creek

4A: North Oconee

3A: Calhoun

2A: Hart County

A Div. I: Banks County

A Div. II: Lake Oconee Academy

Private: Holy Innocents’

Gymnastics 5A-6A: North Forsyth

A-4A: Blessed Trinity Lacrosse (boys) Div. 3: Buford

Div. 2: Roswell

Div. 1: Cambridge Lacrosse (girls)

Div. 3: West Forsyth

Div. 2: Milton

Div. 1: Blessed Trinity Riflery All-class: North Gwinnett Soccer (boys) 6A: Meadowcreek

5A: Johns Creek

4A: Dalton

3A: Islands

2A: Savannah Arts Academy

A Div. I: Thomasville

A Div. II: Georgia Military College

Private: Whitefield Academy

Soccer (girls) 6A: West Forsyth

5A: Greenbrier

4A: Blessed Trinity

3A: Jefferson

2A: Pike County

A Div. I: Thomasville

A Div. II: Trion

Private: Holy Innocents’ Softball (fastpitch) 6A: Buford

5A: Creekview

4A: Eastside

3A: Heritage-Ringgold

2A: Sonoraville

A Div. I: Bremen

A Div. II: Lanier County

Private: Wesleyan Softball (slow-pitch)

All-class: Creekview Swimming (boys) 6A: Brookwood

5A: Lassiter

4A: Marist

A-3A: Greater Atlanta Christian Swimming (girls) 6A: South Forsyth

5A: Lassiter

4A: Marist

A-3A: Greater Atlanta Christian