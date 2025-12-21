Atlanta Falcons Bijan Robinson becomes third Falcons player to surpass 2,000 scrimmage yards With a 29-yard run in third quarter, Robinson joins exclusive club of runners. Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson passed 2,000 yards from scrimmage in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, becoming the third Falcon to accomplish that feat. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who is a native of Tucson, Arizona, needed 143 yards from scrimmage to become the third Falcons player to surpass 2,000 yards in a season. He finished his work with plenty of time to spare against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

Robinson’s 29-yard run in third quarter pushed him over 143 for the game, which was all he needed to complete the feat. Robinson entered the game ranking first in the NFL with 1,858 scrimmage yards this season and was first in the league with 5,208 scrimmage yards since 2023.

With his yardage Sunday, he joined Jamal Anderson (2,165 scrimmage yards in 1998) and William Andrews (2,036 in 1981 and 2,176 in 1983) in the Falcons’ exclusive club.