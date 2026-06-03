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Where Drake London’s new deal ranks among highest-paid Atlanta sports stars

Falcons pass catcher will earn the highest annual salary in franchise history starting in 2027.
Falcons wide receiver Drake London, pictured here during a game in September, signed a four-year, $141 contract extension on Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
Falcons wide receiver Drake London, pictured here during a game in September, signed a four-year, $141 contract extension on Tuesday. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)
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11 minutes ago

The Falcons on Tuesday inked star wideout Drake London to a four-year, $141 million contract that will give him the highest annual salary in franchise history. Here’s how the deal compares to other high-dollar Atlanta sports salaries, according to Spotrac.

1. Trae Young, Hawks: $46.39 million, 2025-26 season

Young was traded by the Hawks on Jan. 9 to the Washington Wizards, but the four-time All-Star takes the top spot. He signed a five-year, $215.15 million rookie max extension ahead of the 2022-23 season.

2. Matt Ryan, Falcons: $44.76 million, 2019 season

Ryan was rewarded with a five-year, $150 million payday that reset the quarterback market ahead of the 2018 season. The deal made him the first NFL player to average at least $30 million per year.

3. Drake London, Falcons: $35.25 million, 2027 season

London’s new deal makes him the third-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL and will go into effect next season. He will play the 2026 season on his fully guaranteed, $16.82 million fifth-year option, which the Falcons exercised in April 2025.

4. CJ McCollum, Hawks: $30.6 million, 2025-26 season

One of the key pieces the Hawks acquired from the Wizards in January, McCollum played the 2025-26 season on the final year of a two-year, $63.99 million veteran extension. He will become an unrestricted free agent when the league year ends June 30.

5. Jalen Johnson, Hawks: $30 million, 2025-26 season

Johnson earned himself a five-year, $150 million rookie extension following a breakout 2023-24 campaign that saw him improve his points per game average by 10.4 points. Since inking the deal, Johnson has continued to improve, earning his first All-NBA and All-Star selections in 2025-26.

The next-highest annual salaries are:

About the Author

Fisher Isbell joined the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May 2026 as a sports summer intern, covering various professional and college sports. He is entering his third year at the University of Alabama and serves as the sports editor for The Crimson White, the school's student publication, covering primarily Alabama football and men's basketball.

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