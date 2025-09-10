Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ Casey Washington ready to step up at wide receiver Second-year player made his first NFL start vs. Buccaneers. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Casey Washington completes a catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

FLOWERY BRANCH — With the Falcons’ top two wide receivers on the injury report, second-year wide receiver Casey Washington is in line for more action. Washington started for Darnell Mooney (shoulder) in the 23-20 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. With Mooney’s injury situation and with Drake London (shoulder) now injured, the Falcons will need Washington to step up Sunday when they face the Vikings at 8:20 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Washington, who was drafted in the sixth round (187th overall) out of Illinois in the 2024 draft, caught three of six targets for 33 yards against the Bucs. He played 76 of the 100 offensive snaps (95%) in his first career NFL start. "He did decent," Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. "I've got him registered for two drops. The one on the keeper game that we dropped in the low cross, and then I got him on a drop at that last play, which unfortunately, great play by (Antoine) Winfield (Jr.). But for us and our coaching staff, we consider that a drop." Morris then addressed the plays that Washington did make. "He made two big-time third-down plays," Morris said. "He's had to go out there and execute and really be able to go do his job. I was really pleased with Casey. I see nothing but better stuff from him."

"Casey did a great job," Robinson said. "A couple of things, here and there, like every position group and every player individually, and us as coaches, you want to fix. But I thought overall for the jitters and getting all of those things out (of the way), I didn't feel that from him at all. He had a smile on his face in pregame. He was fired up and ready to go." The Falcons believe Washington has a high ceiling. "Just fired up to see him continue to progress because he's still a young player," Robinson said. "He's developing. Learning the offense. The offense is so much different from what he was in at Illinois. It's been cool to see his maturation. ... I'm looking forward to seeing it continue on." Washington and Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. spent most of last season working together on the scout team. "He's a guy that from Day One, he was always texting me and trying to do walk-throughs, just always trying to make sure that he was locked into the playbook," Penix said. "As far as making plays, he's always been consistent. Strong hands. A guy who can run and make plays down the field. He can route you up as well. He definitely has all of the intangibles. I'm excited for him and his career."

Washington was one of the stars of training camp. The extra work with Penix helped with Washington's development. "We used to have walk-throughs when we were the rookies staying at the hotel," Washington said. "We used to get out there together and go through things. Kind of the mental side of it. Once we got to start doing things on the field last year, I think, is when it kind of started to come to fruition." Washington was among the group of receivers who worked out with Penix in Los Angeles over the summer. "We had a little route (running) and throwing session," Washington said. "That's kind of when things felt like that started to click a little more." In training camp, Washington showcased his speed and his ability to get open deep. With the Bucs playing back and trying to take away the Falcons' deep shots, Washington had to thrive on the underneath routes.