Falcons agree to terms with first-round pick Bijan Robinson

Earlier, the Falcons signed seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams to a four-year contract worth $3.9 million.

The Falcons were panned in some quarters for taking a running back with the eighth overall pick.

Kyle Smith, the Falcons’ vice president of player personnel, said it was an easy decision for the franchise to take running back Bijan Robinson over former Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the eighth overall pick.

The move continued a dubious streak in franchise history dating to its inception. The Falcons, since their first draft in 1966, have never taken a player from the University of Georgia in the first round of the draft.

The Falcons also like his versatility.

“It’s every position that you put him in, (he) can (have) an impact,” Smith said. “Not just impact from production, but impact on how that other team ... what goes into their mindset going into that week and how we are going to defend different formations. Different personnel packages that we can use with all of these players that we have.”

Before taking Robinson, the Falcons added Pitts with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft and London with the eighth pick in the 2022 draft.

“That’s really what went into it,” Smith said. “The more you start talking about it … and then when we got the coaching staff involved (after the season) and that vision that you have back in October going to a live game, and you’re hearing our coaches talk it out, that’s when the excitement comes of what this could be.”

Robinson was respectful of the veterans, but he is looking forward to his role in the offense.

“Being a guy that can play running back, play receiver, kind of be really versatile, it’s an opportunity to do the same thing,” Robinson said. “It’s definitely a blessing. I’m happy to share it with those guys as well.”

Tyler Allgeier ended last season as the starter and finished with 1,035 yards rushing. Cordarrelle Patterson opened the season as the starter and was among the NFL leaders in rushing when he sustained a knee injury.

Caleb Huntley came on before he suffered a ruptured Achilles.

The Falcons also have running backs Avery Williams and B.J. Baylor on the 90-man roster.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith has promised to tailor the attack to fit all of the weapons and play to the strengths of quarterback Desmond Ridder.

“The offense is really good with really good talent,” Robinson said. “For me, I just want to be a piece in that offense, man, and do as much as I can no matter where they line me up at. I’m just trying to help the offense.”

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told a story about how his wide receivers would get mad when he used Robinson in the slot. He did so because Robinson had better hands than the wide receivers.

“I know that the rushing attack is really, really good, with a really good running back already,” Robinson said. “Man, I just want to go in there and learn from (Allgeier) and be a good teammate. Hopefully, we can make something special happen out of it.”

Robinson sensed the Falcons’ interest after a workout in Austin after the NFL owner’s meeting in early April.

“We had an amazing time talking about scheme, what could happen, what we can do,” Robinson said. “When we were getting to really know each other, obviously they’re all great, great guys to work with. I mean, I’m just really happy that they took me.”

Smith, general manager Terry Fontenot and offensive coordinator Dave Ragone attended the workout along with “the strength coach and the player personnel guy,” Robinson said.

