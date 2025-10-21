Falcons Logo
Falcons release wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Coach Raheem Morris won’t say whether it was a disciplinary issue.
Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud breaks a tackle during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who fell out of favor with the Falcons in recent weeks, was released from the team on Tuesday.

He was sent home by coach Raheem Morris late last week.

“None yet,” Morris said Monday when asked about an update on McCloud’s situation. “Obviously, going through that process right now, talk with him. But that’s the distraction that I’m dealing with, no one else.”

The talk apparently didn’t go well.

McCloud played in the first four games and had six catches for 64 yards, including four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

He was held out of last week’s Bills game, and he also did not play in Sunday’s road matchup against the 49ers.

McCloud was close to former receivers coach Ike Hilliard, who was fired after the 30-0 loss to Carolina on Sept. 21.

“Not related at all,” Morris said. “This is between Ray-Ray, the organization and us. Dealing with those things … I was close to Ike.”

Morris wouldn’t say whether it’s a disciplinary issue.

Also, the Falcons assigned offensive tackle Raiqwon O’Neal to the practice squad and placed tackle Ryan Hayes on the practice squad reserve/injured list.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

