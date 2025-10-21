Falcons release wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud

Falcons wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud breaks a tackle during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Coach Raheem Morris won’t say whether it was a disciplinary issue.

He was sent home by coach Raheem Morris late last week.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, who fell out of favor with the Falcons in recent weeks, was released from the team on Tuesday.

“None yet,” Morris said Monday when asked about an update on McCloud’s situation. “Obviously, going through that process right now, talk with him. But that’s the distraction that I’m dealing with, no one else.”

The talk apparently didn’t go well.

McCloud played in the first four games and had six catches for 64 yards, including four first downs. Last season, he had career highs in catches (62) and receiving yards (686).

He was held out of last week’s Bills game, and he also did not play in Sunday’s road matchup against the 49ers.