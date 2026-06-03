Atlanta Falcons Falcons’ 4 Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows include Jessie Tuggle’s son They will be with the team for the remainder of the offseason program. Former Falcons linebacker Jessie Tuggle (left) with his son Justin Tuggle, when Justin was a senior and quarterback at Northview High School. Justin Tuggle was named one of the Falcons' four Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows. (Renee Brock/AJC file)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

The Falcons announced their newest crop of Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellows on Tuesday, and they include a son of franchise legend and one of coach Kevin Stefanski’s former players. Khalid Blount, Clint Sintim, Justin Tuggle and Anthony Walker Jr. are the Falcons’ coaching fellows and will be with the team for the remainder of the offseason program.

The Falcons also created the Ollie Wilson Coaching Fellowship, which honors former Falcons and Chargers running backs coach Ollie Wilson and was awarded to Michael Bearden. It’s a yearlong fellowship designed to give “hands-on NFL experience for minority coaches while exposing them to the methods and philosophies of an NFL coaching staff,” according to the team’s press release. Meet the recipients — Tuggle is the son of Falcons legend Jessie Tuggle, the organization’s all-time leading tackler with 1,805 stops. The elder Tuggle started 189 of his 209 appearances across 14 seasons with the Falcons, spanning 1987-2000. He earned five Pro Bowl nods and received second-team All-Pro honors in 1998. Justin Tuggle played three seasons with the Houston Texans from 2013-15. He started 11 games and played in 42 altogether. He finished his playing career in 2021 with the Canadian Football League’s Toronto Argonauts. — Walker played under Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski from 2021-23 with the Cleveland Browns. A former Northwestern standout, Walker was the Browns’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2023.

The 30-year-old Walker appeared in 101 games, starting 83, and collected 581 tackles and 26 tackles for loss. He played in two games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season and announced his retirement in April.