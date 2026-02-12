AJC Varsity

Georgia HS football coaching changes: Bibb County’s winningest coach hired

The Peach State’s high school football season ends with a wave of changes. See who’s out and which jobs are open.
The 2025 Georgia high school football regular season is over, prompting many schools to announce changes at head coach. Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
Updated 1 hour ago

The end of the GHSA football regular season means the head coaching carousel is in motion.

Several nationally known schools have made coaching changes since the new year, and more are expected to make moves in the coming weeks.

Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the offseason.

Full list of Georgia high school coach changes

Schools are organized alphabetically within their current GHSA classifications.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

The latest news on coaching changes

Correction

This story has been updated to correct the spellings of Dave Svehla, Bokowski Daniels and Sheddrick Risper.

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

