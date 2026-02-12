Georgia HS football coaching changes: Bibb County’s winningest coach hired

AJC Varsity The Peach State’s high school football season ends with a wave of changes. See who’s out and which jobs are open.
The 2025 Georgia high school football regular season is over, prompting many schools to announce changes at head coach. Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC 2025)
The end of the GHSA football regular season means the head coaching carousel is in motion.
Several nationally known schools have made coaching changes since the new year, and more are expected to make moves in the coming weeks.
Full list of Georgia high school coach changes Schools are organized alphabetically within their current GHSA classifications. Class 6A Alpharetta Former coach: Brian Landis (2-8) Replacement: Daniel Carlisle Camden County Former coach: Travis Roland (13-8), Jon Lindsey (Note: Lindsey stepped down because of “unforeseen” and personal reasons on Dec. 30) Replacement: Tucker Pruitt Chapel Hill Former coach: Brad Stephens (15-36) Replacement: Julian Washington Discovery Former coach: Roy Groshek (1-28) Replacement: Andre Clark Grayson Former coach: Santavious Bryant (37-5) Replacement: Greg Carswell Heritage Former coach: Caleb Shaw (1-9) Replacement: Quincy Carter Mountain View Former coach: John Poitevint (17-46) Replacement: Todd Welborn Westlake Former coach: Morris Mitchell (9-13) Replacement: Kevin Whitley West Forsyth Former coach: Dave Svehla (45-27) Replacement: Jacob Nichols Wheeler Former coach: Bryan Love (26-47) Replacement: Travis Roland Class 5A Alcovy Former coach: Spencer Fortson (11-29) Replacement: TBA Apalachee Former coach: Kevin Saunders (2-8) Replacement: Chuck Kenyon (promoted) Bradwell Institute Former coach: Deshon Brock (8-40) Replacement: TBA Brunswick Former coach: Garrett Grady (36-10) Replacement: Byron Slack Chattahoochee Former coach: Daniel Carlisle Replacement: TBA Gainesville Former coach: Josh Niblett (45-9) Replacement: Santavious Bryant Johns Creek Former coach: Jim Rowell (1-29) Replacement: Jason Tester Lovejoy Former coach: Edgar Carson Replacement: TBA Morrow Former coach: Jerome Weaks (29-71) Replacement: TBA Northgate Former coach: Kevin Whitley (10-11) Replacement: Chaz Ferdinand Riverwood Former coach: Shawn Cahill (5-25) Replacement: Josh Coffey Rome Former coach: John Reid (116-27) Replacement: Bill Stewart South Paulding Former coach: Maurice Allen (10-21) Replacement: Jared Zito Villa Rica Former coach: Austin Barron (15-18) Replacement: Michael Hilbert Winder-Barrow Former coach: Robert Paxia (13-18) Replacement: Russell DeMasi Class 4A Allatoona Former coach: Brad Smith (9-21) Replacement: Paul Carter Druid Hills Former coach: Frederick Greene (20-29-1) Replacement: Deuce Roberson McDonough Former coach: Earthwind Moreland (4-16) Replacement: Joe Dupree Mundy’s Mill Former coach: Craig Coleman (0-10) Replacement: Antonio Andrews North Springs Former coach: Robert Braucht (5-25) Replacement: Walter Vaughn Northside (Columbus) Former coach: Andrew Oropeza (31-30) Replacement: Brycen Freeman St. Pius X Former coach: Chad Garrison (31-25) Replacement: Adam Pullen Union Grove Former coach: Greg Harris (4-16) Replacement: Darren DeMeio Wayne County Former coach: John Mohring (1-14) Replacement: Scott Roberts Windsor Forest Former coach: C.J. Frazier (4-7) Replacement: Willie Martin Class 3A Bainbridge Former coach: Jay Walls (1-15) Replacement: Jamey DuBose Monroe Former coach: Lacey Herring (20-31) Replacement: Bokowski Daniels Ridgeland Former coach: Craig Pritchett (3-37) Replacement: Shane Cauthorn Riverdale Former coach: David “Deuce” Roberson (3-27) Replacement: Marcus McKinney Southeast Bulloch Former coach: Jared Zito (31-24) Replacement: Jason Anthony (interim) Class 2A Appling County Former coach: Tucker Pruitt (8-4) Replacement: John David Sellers Cook Former coach: Byron Slack (28-20) Replacement: Cornelius “Pig” Brown East Jackson Former coach: Cameron Pettus (27-45) Replacement: Ashley Henderson Hardaway Former coach: Will Whilden (1-9) Replacement: Reginald Wedner Hart County Former coach: Cory Dickerson (17-25) Replacement: Biff Parson Hebron Christian Former coach: Kenny Dallas (12-1) Replacement: Quentin Davie North Cobb Christian Former coach: Matt Jones (37-22) Replacement: PJ Hughes Redan Former coach: Damien Wimes (11-22) Replacement: TBA Rockmart Former coach Biff Parson (105-23) Replacement: Richard Fendley Salem Former coach: Michael Johnson (5-15) Replacement: Frederick Greene Washington Former coach: Lawrence Smith (2-8) Replacement: TBA Westside-Macon Former coach: Sheddrick Risper (119-71) Replacement: James Harris Class A Division I Banks County Former coach: Todd Winter (2-9) Replacement: Mark Hollars Brantley County Former coach: David Shores (2-18) Replacement: TBA Central-Macon Former coach: Jarrett Laws (1-29) Replacement: Jamoski Ward Fannin County Former coach: Chad Cheatham (retiring, 59-32) Replacement: David Nichols Jasper County Former coach: Ashley Henderson (27-19) Replacement: TBA Southwest-Macon Former coach: Joe Dupree (43-85) Replacement: TBA Swainsboro Former coach: Scott Roberts (92-43) Replacement: Dwight Smith Temple Former coach: Cory Nix (23-22) Replacement: Steven Humphrey Vidalia Former coach: Rodney Garvin (8-23) Replacement: Zach Grage Walker School Former coach: T.J. Anderson (10-21) Replacement: TBA Washington County Former coach: Robert Edwards (20-24) Replacement: Jay Ware Class A Division II Bowdon Former coach: Richard Fendley (79-26) Replacement: Jamie Abrams Charlton County Former coach: DeMario Jones (11-12) Replacement: TBA Chattahoochee County Former coach: Michael Nash ( died midseason) Replacement: Caleb McFather Clinch County Former coach: Jim Dickerson (176-47-1) Replacement: Rance Morgan Gordon Central Former coach: Marcus Gowan (7-4) Replacement: Billy Blizzard Greene County Irwin County Former coach: Larry Harold (1-9) Replacement: Beau Johnson Lanier County Former coach: David Dean (3-18) Replacement: Marcus Gowan Macon County Former coach: Kurt Williams (12-11) Replacement: Sheddrick Risper Mitchell County Former coach: Dondrial Pinkins (27-26, 49-39 over two stints) Replacement: Kaream Hess Montgomery County Former coach: Kaream Hess (4-16) Replacement: TBA Turner County Former coach: Demario Barber (3-16) Replacement: Demario Barber (reinstated) Warren County Former coach: Steve Simpson (35-33) Replacement: TBA Wilkinson County Former coach: Jamoski Ward (10-12) Replacement: TBA The latest news on coaching changes Correction
This story has been updated to correct the spellings of Dave Svehla, Bokowski Daniels and Sheddrick Risper.
Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.
