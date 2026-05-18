AJC Varsity GHSA state meet top performers: Freshman sprinter sets world record Landmark Christian’s Melanie Doggett’s time of 22.71 seconds in the 200 set a world record for 14-and-under girls, and a GHSA record for any class and year. An aerial image depicts the UGA Spec Towns Track where the GHSA track and field state championship is taking place on Monday, May 11, 2026, in Athens. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 20 minutes ago Share

Landmark Christian freshman Melanie Doggett’s performance at the state track-and-field meet set the world ablaze last week. Doggett won 100 and 200 meters in the Class 3A-A Private division, but it was her 200 time — 22.71 seconds — that resonated internationally, as it set a world record for 14-and-under girls, according to International Age Records.

Doggett is widely known in track circles. She signed an NIL deal with Nike the summer before enrolling in high school. At age 13 last year, Doggett set the 14-and-under world record in the 60 meters (7.17) at the Millrose Games in New York. She shares the 13-and-under record for the 100 meters (11.39). She established that mark last year at the Major Impact Invitational in Texas. Doggett’s performance last week was the most extraordinary in the Georgia meet.

Here are five boys and five girls performances, including Doggett’s, from the championships that concluded Thursday at Spec Towns Track in Athens.

Complete team and individual results for all eight classifications can be found here on AJC Varsity. 6A, A-II

5A, Private

4A, A-I

3A, 2A Boys Alexander’s 4x400 relay team of Landyn Buchanan, Cayden Guidry, Justyn McKenzie and Richard Wilson set the state record with a time of 3 minutes, 9.45 seconds. The performance came in the final event of the Class 5A meet, clinching for Alexander its first boys track-and-field championship in history. Alexander needed the relay team’s performance to edge three-time reigning champion Hughes by four points. McKenzie was second, Guidry fourth and Buchanan fifth in the individual 400 meters, as Alexander earned 27 of its 82 points with its four 400-meter aces. Norcross sophomore Jayson Jones won the 200 and 400 meters and ran leadoff on his team’s winning 4x200 relay team in the Class 6A meet. Jones ran on two other scoring relay teams. Jones’ times in the 200 (20.81) and 400 (46.12) were the fastest in any classification. Norcross finished third in the 6A team standings. Carrollton senior Khalen Pinkard successfully defended his Class 6A titles in the long jump (25 feet, 9¼ inches) and triple jump (51 feet, 1¾ inches) to lead his team to victory. His distance in the long jump was the best in all classifications. Pinkard has signed with Kentucky.

Landmark Christian senior Jamari Rousseau won the 200 meters, the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles and ran on Landmark’s fourth-place 4x400 relay team. His time in the 110 hurdles (13.76) was the best in any classification. He successfully defended his title in the 300 hurdles. Rousseau accounted for 31 of Landmark’s 56 points, good for fifth place. Rousseau has signed with Howard. Southwest DeKalb junior Amari Scott won the 110 and 300 hurdles, anchored the winning 4x400 relay team and ran leadoff on a fourth-place 4x200 relay team in Class 4A. His time in the 300 hurdles (36.42) was the best in all classifications. Southwest DeKalb finished third as a team. Girls Monroe Area sophomore Kaelyn Ansley won four individual Class 3A events, the most among girls or boys in any classification. She won the 100 (11.68), 200 (23.83), 400 (54.54) and long jump (19-3). She won the 200 and long jump and was second in the 400 last year. Monroe Area finished third. Landmark Christian freshman Melanie Doggett won the 100 and 200 meters in Class 3A-A Private and ran in the second-place 4x100 relay team and fifth-place 4x400 relay team. Her 22.71 time in the 200 meters set a world record for 14-and-under girls and set a GHSA record for all classes. Her 100 time of 11.38 was the second-fastest of the state meet. Washington junior Rhimani Duffie won the 100 (11.36), 200 (23.21) and 400 (54.50). Her time in the 100 was the fastest in all classifications, and her time in the 200 set a Class 2A record. She won the 200 last year. Washington finished second as a team.