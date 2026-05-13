AJC Varsity Whitefield Academy ‘fired up’ after 1st boys soccer state title in 9 years ‘It’s so hard to complete it all,’ coach Steve Hellier said, noting the team had been to two final games and three final fours since 2017. Whitefield Academy players celebrate on the field after their 1-0 victory over Hebron Christian in the Class 3A-A Private boys soccer championship game Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. (Chip Saye/AJC)

By Chip Saye 46 minutes ago Share

Sophomore Jack Raymer scored the game’s only goal midway through the first half and Whitefield Academy held on to capture its first boys soccer state title in nine years with a 1-0 victory over Hebron Christian in the GHSA Class 3A-A Private championship game Tuesday at St. Pius X High School in Atlanta. The championship was the program’s first since 2017 and the ninth in any sport in school history. The top-seeded Wolfpack (21-1-1) allowed just 12 goals this season, including none in four playoff games. Last year, Whitefield Academy lost to Atlanta International 1-0 in the championship game.

“For the last nine years, we’ve been to two final games and three final fours,” Whitefield Academy coach Steve Hellier said. “The thing about it is it takes so much; it’s so hard to complete it all. You have no idea — those things you can’t control, the things that just happen. We’re just blessed for it all to work out. “What does it take? Just preparing the horse for battle and working as hard as you can out there, just controlling what you can control and getting after it. That happened this year, and we’re fired up about it.” Whitefield Academy started slowly against Hebron Christian but got a great scoring opportunity nine minutes into the game when it was awarded a penalty kick. Parker Shim missed the attempt, high over the crossbar, but it seemed to ignite the Wolfpack. Whitefield Academy turned up the pressure, and it paid off when Raymer took a long throw-in from the right side of the field and headed it into the left side of the goal with 15:27 remaining in the half.

As it turns out, that’s a familiar pattern for the Wolfpack.