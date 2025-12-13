AJC VARSITY Georgia high school coach choked player, put another in headlock, warrants say Greene County head football coach Darius Robinson charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, GBI says. Darius Robinson was relieved of coaching duties after his arrest, the Greene County School District said. (Courtesy of Greene County Schools)

A Georgia high school football head coach was jailed after allegedly choking one of his players, putting another in a headlock and pushing down a third, according to arrest warrants released Friday. Greene County High coach Darius Terrell Robinson, 34, of Union Point, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple battery. He was booked into the Greene County Jail on Thursday and released Friday on $22,000 bond, court documents show.

Robinson’s warrants allege he assaulted three players from September through November, but the case remains under investigation, according to the GBI. The coach is accused of putting both hands around the neck of a player who was seated on a locker room bench in September, warrants obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution state. “When said accused grabbed (the player) by the neck, it pushed (his) head into the locker behind him and restricted (the player’s) breathing,” a warrant states. In a November incident involving a different player, Robinson allegedly grabbed him by the shoulders and chest and pushed him into a shower stall, another warrant states.

“Said accused then put (the player) in a headlock, placing his forearm on (the player’s) neck, restricting his breathing,” an officer stated in the warrant.

Also last month, Robinson is accused of pushing a player during an argument, causing him to fall onto a laundry basket, a third warrant states. On Tuesday, the Greensboro Police Department requested the GBI assist with the investigation. “Our first and foremost priority is the safety and well-being of our children,” Greensboro police Chief Rodricus Monford said in a news release. “We will work closely with law enforcement partners, including the GBI, to ensure a thorough investigation, and we will take appropriate action to protect our students. Any form of abuse or misconduct against minors will not be tolerated in Greene County.” A school district spokesperson said Robinson was relieved of coaching duties and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal review and the criminal investigation. RELATED Georgia’s 6A title game could produce state’s first national champion since 2015 “The safety and well-being of our students remain our first and highest priority,” Superintendent Aaryn Schmuhl said in a news release. “Upon receiving the allegation of misconduct, the administrative team at GCHS took immediate action to investigate and address the concerns in conjunction with district office staff. We will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement and appreciate their swift response to our request for their support.”

In a letter to school district families posted Friday on Facebook, Schumuhl commended those who reported the alleged crimes. “The initial allegations were brought by students to their parents, who then shared concerns with administrators,” he said. “Had either the students or parents kept this information to themselves, we would not have been able to investigate and address the actions reported.” In January, the school district announced Robinson as the new head coach for Greene County, about 75 miles east of Atlanta and 30 miles from Athens. “Coach Darius Robinson, a native of Lancaster, South Carolina, is an accomplished football coach with over a decade of experience building successful programs and developing student-athletes both on and off the field,” Greene schools said in a social media post at the time. “Known for his transformational leadership, strategic game-planning and emphasis on discipline, Coach Robinson has consistently elevated teams to achieve excellence.” RELATED Marietta football going international to open 2026 season Robinson inherited a team that had three winning seasons under Terrance Banks, who now coaches at Central Gwinnett. Robinson’s Tigers were 2-9 this season, losing in the first round of the playoffs to Early County.