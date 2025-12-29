AJC Varsity

Alpharetta football coach leaves for out-of-state opportunity

Ron Jankovich and PJ Katz will step in on an interim basis as Brian Landis leaves the program.
Brian Landis, who was West Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and a defensive assistant the previous four seasons at Georgia State, is pursuing an opportunity outside of Georgia. (AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Brian Landis has left Alpharetta football after one season.

Landis, who was West Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and a defensive assistant the previous four seasons at Georgia State, is pursuing an opportunity outside of Georgia, according to an email from Alpharetta administration sent to the school’s staff.

“While this news is certainly disappointing for many of us, we are also incredibly grateful for the meaningful impact he has made during his time at Alpharetta High School,” said the email signed by Principal Mike Scheifflee.

The email stated that Ron Jankovich and offensive coordinator PJ Katz would serve as interim head coaches.

Alpharetta went 2-8 in 2025, with the two wins being against a then-winless Forsyth Central and South Forsyth, which went winless in Region 6-6A.

Prior to his time as a college assistant in Georgia, Landis was a high school head coach in Lexington, Kentucky, from 2017 to 2019, tallying a 35-5 record at Frederick Douglass High School. He had also been on staffs at a handful of colleges in Kentucky.

AJC Varsity has reached out to Landis for comment.

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

