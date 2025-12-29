Alpharetta football coach leaves for out-of-state opportunity

Brian Landis, who was West Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and a defensive assistant the previous four seasons at Georgia State, is pursuing an opportunity outside of Georgia. (AJC)

Ron Jankovich and PJ Katz will step in on an interim basis as Brian Landis leaves the program.

Landis, who was West Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and a defensive assistant the previous four seasons at Georgia State, is pursuing an opportunity outside of Georgia, according to an email from Alpharetta administration sent to the school’s staff.

“While this news is certainly disappointing for many of us, we are also incredibly grateful for the meaningful impact he has made during his time at Alpharetta High School,” said the email signed by Principal Mike Scheifflee.

The email stated that Ron Jankovich and offensive coordinator PJ Katz would serve as interim head coaches.

Alpharetta went 2-8 in 2025, with the two wins being against a then-winless Forsyth Central and South Forsyth, which went winless in Region 6-6A.

Prior to his time as a college assistant in Georgia, Landis was a high school head coach in Lexington, Kentucky, from 2017 to 2019, tallying a 35-5 record at Frederick Douglass High School. He had also been on staffs at a handful of colleges in Kentucky.