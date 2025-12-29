Alpharetta football coach leaves for out-of-state opportunity

Landis, who was West Georgia’s defensive coordinator in 2024 and a defensive assistant the previous four seasons at Georgia State, is pursuing an opportunity outside of Georgia, according to an email from Alpharetta administration sent to the school’s staff.
“While this news is certainly disappointing for many of us, we are also incredibly grateful for the meaningful impact he has made during his time at Alpharetta High School,” said the email signed by Principal Mike Scheifflee.
Prior to his time as a college assistant in Georgia, Landis was a high school head coach in Lexington, Kentucky, from 2017 to 2019, tallying a 35-5 record at Frederick Douglass High School. He had also been on staffs at a handful of colleges in Kentucky.
AJC Varsity has reached out to Landis for comment.
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
