AJC Varsity New Allatoona football coach knew it would be an ‘ideal’ job 6 years ago Nevada native Paul Carter, an assistant on Carrollton’s staff, remembers 2020 playoff game: ‘It’s a place where the community obviously cares about football.’ New Allatoona coach Paul Carter was safeties coach for Class 6A runner-up Carrollton the past three seasons. (AJC FILE)

Paul Carter, a Nevada native still finding his way in Georgia, was Dacula’s defensive coordinator in 2020 when he first visited Allatoona, a Cobb County school. It was the second round of the Class 6A playoffs. Both teams had top-10 rankings. Allatoona won 31-6.

“I called my wife on the phone and told her that’s a great place,” Carter said. “It’s a place where the community obviously cares about football. They’ve got good athletes that are hard-nosed and tough. That would be an ideal place to work.” RELATED Georgia HS football coaching changes: Bibb County’s winningest coach hired Carter was hired this week as Allatoona’s head coach, ending the school’s three-month search. Carter was safeties coach for Class 6A runner-up Carrollton the past three seasons. He joined Carrollton’s staff in 2023 after working as defensive coordinator at Dacula (2017-19), Lincoln County (2020) and Duluth (2020-22). He was interim head coach at Dacula and Duluth during parts of off seasons after their coaches were fired and a finalist for the permanent jobs both times. Carter applied for the Allatoona job when program founder Casey Varner retired after the 2023 season but did not get an interview.

The work at Carrollton, under Joey King, one of the state’s most successful coaches, boosted his resume. Carrollton was 39-4 in Carter’s three seasons with two state runner-up finishes.