From 1952 Stilson to today: All 278 GHSA teams to sweep boys-girls state titles

Until it closed 71 years ago, Stilson was a high school of about 100 students in Bulloch County. It was known for basketball, having made 13 runs to state quarterfinals or better leading up to the historic 1952 season.
Coached by S.A. Driggers, also the school superintendent, Stilson’s boys and girls swept the Class C titles that year in the Macon City Auditorium. The boys beat Montezuma in overtime, completing a 30-0 season. The girls, playing an archaic six-player game with three on each side of midcourt, defeated West Crisp of Cordele 40-27 a week earlier.
Stilson High is long gone, but it forever remains the first GHSA team to win boys and girls championships in the same sport during the same academic year.
Nowadays, it’s not so uncommon. There are far more girls sports teams and there are eight classes, twice as many as existed in Stilson’s day.
There have been 277 boy-girl title sweeps since 1952 — seven this academic year, achieved by Atlanta Classical and Westminster in cross country; Bleckley County in both cross country and track and field; and Greater Atlanta Christian, Lassiter and Marist in swimming.
Several more schools can do it this month as the GHSA is staging boys and girls championships in track and field, soccer, lacrosse, golf and tennis. Walton’s soccer teams, Milton’s lacrosse teams and Westminster’s tennis teams are among the contenders.
Westminster is always a good bet. The Atlanta private school has achieved 61 of those 278 all-time sweeps. That’s 21.9%.
Other private schools — such as Marist (30), Lovett (12), Wesleyan (11) and St. Pius (10) — are high on the list. Walton, with eight, has the most sports sweeps among public schools.
The sport with the most sweeps is cross country, with 77. That’s the easiest sport to train boys and girls together, so it makes sense. Tennis comes next with 61 sweeps, then soccer with 28.
Basketball once was among the hardest to achieve a sweep, with only seven through 2005. Those doing it typically were smaller schools, such as Stilson. They included Jeff Davis, Clinch County and little Roopville, the Carroll County hometown of sportscaster Keith Jackson. Roopville swept in 1959 and closed six months later.
Since 2005, there have been 19 schools to sweep the basketball titles. Norcross and Wesleyan, which sit across Spalding Drive from each other, have five sweeps between them.
In Stilson, the accomplishment remains a proud one. The Bulloch County Historical Society erected a marker in 2014 to remind people that Stilson once was a bustling town on the railroad line connecting Savannah to Statesboro. The marker includes news of those 1952 Stilson basketball teams.
Those teams also can be found on the lists below. Two show sweeps by school and by sport. The other shows all 278 sweeps, from Stilson until today.
By school
- 61 - Westminster
- 30 - Marist
- 12 - Lovett
- 11 - Wesleyan
- 10 - St. Pius
- 8 - Landmark Christian, Walton
- 6 - McIntosh
- 5 - Bleckley County, Brookwood, Greater Atlanta Christian, Pace Academy
- 4 - Blessed Trinity, Darlington, Glynn Academy, Lake Oconee Academy, Milton, North Oconee, Starr’s Mill
- 3 - Athens Academy, Columbia, Johns Creek, Marietta, Norcross, Parkview
- 2 - Athens Christian, Atlanta Classical, Buford, Lassiter, Murphy/Crim, Northview, Savannah Country Day, Stephenson, Walker, Marietta, Westlake, Woodward Academy
- 1 - Armuchee, Brantley County, Brookstone, Cambridge, Carrollton, Carver-Columbus, Chamblee, Chapel Hill, Chattahoochee, Clinch County, Collins, Collins Hill, Columbus, Cross Creek, Decatur, Dunwoody, Gainesville, Gordon, Grayson, Greenforest Christian, Hart County, Headland, Holy Innocents’, Jeff Davis, Kell, Lakeside-Atlanta, Lambert, McEachern, Miller Grove, Monroe, Montgomery County, Morgan County, Our Lady of Mercy, Pacelli, Paideia, Redan, Ridgeview, Roopville, Sandy Creek, Southwest Atlanta Christian, Southwest DeKalb, St. Francis, Stilson, Telfair County
By sport
- 77 - Cross Country
- 61 - Tennis
- 28 - Soccer
- 27 - Swimming
- 26 - Basketball
- 22 - Golf
- 22 - Track and Field
- 7 - Lacrosse
- 7 - Track
- 1 – Gymnastics
All 278 sports programs that have swept boys-girls titles
Listed in alphabetical order by school name.
- 2021 Armuchee cross country
- 1989 Athens Academy tennis
- 2000 Athens Academy tennis
- 2003 Athens Academy tennis
- 2011 Athens Christian track and field
- 2012 Athens Christian track and field
- 2023 Atlanta Classical cross country
- 2025 Atlanta Classical cross country
- 2016 Bleckley County cross country
- 2017 Bleckley County tennis
- 2024 Bleckley County cross country
- 2025 Bleckley County cross country
- 2026 Bleckley County track and field
- 2010 Blessed Trinity tennis
- 2013 Blessed Trinity tennis
- 2018 Blessed Trinity lacrosse
- 2021 Blessed Trinity lacrosse
- 2025 Brantley County tennis
- 2005 Brookstone tennis
- 1989 Brookwood cross country
- 2000 Brookwood tennis
- 2018 Brookwood swimming
- 2019 Brookwood swimming
- 2025 Brookwood swimming
- 2017 Buford basketball
- 2019 Buford basketball
- 2017 Cambridge cross country
- 2005 Carrollton track and field
- 2019 Carver, Columbus basketball
- 2019 Chamblee tennis
- 2007 Chapel Hill cross country
- 1996 Chattahoochee swimming
- 1987 Clinch County basketball
- 1985 Collins track and field
- 2007 Collins Hill cross country
- 1983 Columbia track and field
- 2010 Columbia basketball
- 2012 Columbia basketball
- 2017 Columbus golf
- 2021 Cross Creek basketball
- 1986 Darlington tennis
- 1987 Darlington tennis
- 1996 Darlington tennis
- 1998 Darlington cross country
- 2022 Decatur cross country
- 1976 Dunwoody swimming
- 2012 Gainesville golf
- 2004 Glynn Academy golf
- 2005 Glynn Academy golf
- 2011 Glynn Academy golf
- 2023 Glynn Academy golf
- 1982 Gordon cross country
- 2024 Grayson basketball
- 1972 Greater Atlanta Christian basketball
- 1979 Greater Atlanta Christian cross country
- 2014 Greater Atlanta Christian soccer
- 2015 Greater Atlanta Christian soccer
- 2026 Greater Atlanta Christian swimming
- 2024 Greenforest Christian basketball
- 1963 Hart County basketball
- 1978 Headland cross country
- 2025 Holy Innocents’ basketball
- 1958 Jeff Davis basketball
- 2012 Johns Creek tennis
- 2017 Johns Creek golf
- 2019 Johns Creek golf
- 2023 Kell basketball
- 2021 Lake Oconee Academy golf
- 2022 Lake Oconee Academy golf
- 2023 Lake Oconee Academy golf
- 2025 Lake Oconee Academy golf
- 1973 Lakeside-Atlanta gymnastics
- 2015 Lambert golf
- 2000 Landmark Christian track and field
- 2001 Landmark Christian track and field
- 2002 Landmark Christian track and field
- 2003 Landmark Christian cross country
- 2004 Landmark Christian cross country
- 2008 Landmark Christian track and field
- 2015 Landmark Christian cross country
- 2016 Landmark Christian cross country
- 2022 Lassiter soccer
- 2026 Lassiter swimming
- 1984 Lovett cross country
- 1988 Lovett cross country
- 1989 Lovett cross country
- 1990 Lovett tennis
- 1990 Lovett cross country
- 1991 Lovett tennis
- 1991 Lovett cross country
- 1992 Lovett tennis
- 1993 Lovett tennis
- 1994 Lovett tennis
- 2021 Lovett golf
- 2022 Lovett golf
- 2001 Marietta track and field
- 2020 Marietta cross country
- 2022 Marietta cross country
- 1996 Marist tennis
- 1997 Marist tennis
- 1998 Marist tennis
- 2000 Marist swimming
- 2000 Marist tennis
- 2002 Marist tennis
- 2002 Marist cross country
- 2003 Marist tennis
- 2003 Marist cross country
- 2004 Marist cross country
- 2005 Marist tennis
- 2008 Marist cross country
- 2009 Marist soccer
- 2009 Marist swimming
- 2009 Marist tennis
- 2009 Marist cross country
- 2010 Marist cross country
- 2012 Marist cross country
- 2013 Marist track and field
- 2013 Marist cross country
- 2014 Marist tennis
- 2014 Marist track and field
- 2015 Marist cross country
- 2017 Marist cross country
- 2021 Marist swimming
- 2021 Marist tennis
- 2022 Marist tennis
- 2022 Marist track
- 2023 Marist cross country
- 2026 Marist swimming
- 1998 McEachern track and field
- 1992 McIntosh soccer
- 2000 McIntosh soccer
- 2014 McIntosh soccer
- 2017 McIntosh soccer
- 2017 McIntosh cross country
- 2019 McIntosh soccer
- 2012 Miller Grove basketball
- 1985 Milton tennis
- 2010 Milton lacrosse
- 2012 Milton golf
- 2012 Milton lacrosse
- 2009 Monroe track and field
- 2023 Montgomery County track
- 2016 Morgan County basketball
- 1958 Murphy/Crim basketball
- 2001 Murphy/Crim track and field
- 2011 Norcross basketball
- 2013 Norcross basketball
- 2022 Norcross basketball
- 2018 North Oconee tennis
- 2021 North Oconee golf
- 2022 North Oconee golf
- 2024 North Oconee golf
- 2007 Northview golf
- 2022 Northview tennis
- 2008 Our Lady of Mercy cross country
- 1988 Pace Academy cross country
- 1992 Pace Academy cross country
- 2019 Pace Academy tennis
- 2021 Pace Academy cross country
- 2022 Pace Academy tennis
- 1986 Pacelli cross country
- 2013 Paideia soccer
- 1997 Parkview soccer
- 1998 Parkview swimming
- 2005 Parkview soccer
- 2005 Redan track and field
- 1980 Ridgeview cross country
- 1959 Roopville basketball
- 2023 Sandy Creek track
- 1981 Savannah Country Day tennis
- 2002 Savannah Country Day soccer
- 2006 Southwest Atlanta Christian basketball
- 2007 Southwest DeKalb track and field
- 2015 St. Francis basketball
- 2001 St. Pius soccer
- 2006 St. Pius track and field
- 2009 St. Pius soccer
- 2011 St. Pius soccer
- 2012 St. Pius cross country
- 2013 St. Pius soccer
- 2014 St. Pius soccer
- 2015 St. Pius soccer
- 2019 St. Pius cross country
- 2020 St. Pius cross country
- 2000 Starr’s Mill soccer
- 2010 Starr’s Mill soccer
- 2017 Starr’s Mill golf
- 2018 Starr’s Mill golf
- 1998 Stephenson track and field
- 2002 Stephenson track and field
- 1952 Stilson basketball
- 2019 Telfair County tennis
- 2008 Walker, Marietta soccer
- 2013 Walker, Marietta tennis
- 1980 Walton cross country
- 1981 Walton cross country
- 1989 Walton tennis
- 1994 Walton tennis
- 1995 Walton tennis
- 2002 Walton tennis
- 2015 Walton tennis
- 2022 Walton tennis
- 2001 Wesleyan cross country
- 2002 Wesleyan cross country
- 2008 Wesleyan basketball
- 2010 Wesleyan basketball
- 2019 Wesleyan soccer
- 2020 Wesleyan cross country
- 2022 Wesleyan tennis
- 2023 Wesleyan swimming
- 2023 Wesleyan tennis
- 2024 Wesleyan lacrosse
- 2024 Wesleyan swimming
- 2017 Westlake track
- 2023 Westlake track
- 1972 Westminster swimming
- 1974 Westminster swimming
- 1984 Westminster tennis
- 1987 Westminster cross country
- 1988 Westminster cross country
- 1989 Westminster cross country
- 1990 Westminster swimming
- 1990 Westminster cross country
- 1991 Westminster swimming
- 1992 Westminster tennis
- 1992 Westminster cross country
- 1996 Westminster cross country
- 1997 Westminster cross country
- 1998 Westminster cross country
- 1999 Westminster cross country
- 2000 Westminster tennis
- 2000 Westminster cross country
- 2001 Westminster tennis
- 2001 Westminster cross country
- 2002 Westminster tennis
- 2002 Westminster cross country
- 2003 Westminster swimming
- 2003 Westminster tennis
- 2003 Westminster cross country
- 2004 Westminster swimming
- 2004 Westminster cross country
- 2005 Westminster swimming
- 2006 Westminster soccer
- 2006 Westminster swimming
- 2007 Westminster cross country
- 2009 Westminster cross country
- 2010 Westminster lacrosse
- 2010 Westminster cross country
- 2011 Westminster cross country
- 2013 Westminster lacrosse
- 2013 Westminster soccer
- 2013 Westminster tennis
- 2013 Westminster track and field
- 2013 Westminster cross country
- 2014 Westminster tennis
- 2017 Westminster soccer
- 2017 Westminster tennis
- 2017 Westminster cross country
- 2018 Westminster soccer
- 2018 Westminster swimming
- 2018 Westminster cross country
- 2019 Westminster soccer
- 2019 Westminster swimming
- 2019 Westminster cross country
- 2020 Westminster swimming
- 2020 Westminster cross country
- 2021 Westminster swimming
- 2021 Westminster tennis
- 2021 Westminster cross country
- 2022 Westminster swimming
- 2022 Westminster tennis
- 2022 Westminster track
- 2024 Westminster tennis
- 2024 Westminster track
- 2025 Westminster tennis
- 2025 Westminster cross country
- 2008 Woodward Academy tennis
- 2011 Woodward Academy tennis