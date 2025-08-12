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Lee County defeats Sequoyah, 43-32, on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026.
The Tucker Tigers’ goal-line fumble recovery in the game’s final seconds clinched a 21-14 upset of DeKalb County alpha Stephenson.
Buford football defeated Gainesville 39-19 on Aug, 22, 2026.
Cartersville, which was last a preseason No. 1 when Trevor Lawrence was quarterback, shuts out Hiram, 48-0, in season opener on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
Former UGA standout Quincy Carter, in his first year as a head coach, lead Heritage to 38-14 win over Cedar Shoals on Friday, Aug. 21, 2026.
In the second game of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic triple-header at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium, Coffee defeated Parkview 49-14.
In the first game of a Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic triple header at Center Parc Stadium, Hebron Christian defeated Carver of Atlanta 43-16.
Clarke Central defeats Pebblebrook, 34-0, at Kell High School on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
McEachern defeats Kell, 40-10, in their season-opening Corky Kell matchup against Kell High School on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2026.
Roswell-Walton capped Day 2 of the Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday in Atlanta.