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PHOTOS: Tucker shuts out Mays in regular season finale

PHOTOS: North Paulding defeats No. 8 North Cobb

PHOTOS: KIPP Atlanta defeats North Cobb Christian

PHOTOS: East Paulding defeats New Manchester

PHOTOS: Blessed Trinity defeats Marist

PHOTOS: Meet the 2025 class of the AJC Super 11

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2025 AJC Super 11 Tyler Atkinson is a linebacker at Grayson High School in Loganville. Atkinson has verbally committed to Texas. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

PHOTOS: Lee County defeats Sequoyah after wild game

PHOTOS: Tucker defeats No. 4 Stephenson

Photos: Buford defeats Gainesville in season opener

PHOTOS: No. 1 Cartersville shuts out Hiram in season opener

PHOTOS: Former UGA standout Quincy Carter leads Heritage to win over Cedar Shoals

Photos: Coffee defeats Parkview in Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium

Photos: Hebron Christian defeats Carver at Georgia State's Center Parc Stadium

PHOTOS: Clarke Central shuts out Pebblebrook in Corky Kell matchup

PHOTOS: McEachern defeats Kell in season opener

PHOTOS: Walton faces Roswell in Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic

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