AJC Varsity Josh Niblett leaving Gainesville football for collegiate coaching job The head coach’s decision follows an impressive four-year stretch with the Red Elephants. Gainesville head coach Josh Niblett resigned from his position and is expected to join a collegiate program. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

Josh Niblett is leaving Gainesville, and high school football, according to a release from the school on Tuesday. The head coach resigned from his position with the Red Elephants to pursue an opportunity at the collegiate level.

The release did not disclose which college staff Niblett would be joining. RELATED Clinch County football coach, who won 5 state titles, retires again “Coach Niblett’s impact on our program, our school, and our community over the last four years cannot be overstated,” Gainesville athletic director Adam Lindsey said in a statement. “He brought a championship culture and a tireless work ethic every single day. While we are sad to see him go, we are incredibly grateful for the foundation he has built and wish him and his family nothing but the best as they begin this next chapter.” Niblett has been a high school head coach since 2000. He won seven Alabama state championships, six of which came during his tenure at Hoover from 2008 to 2021. Niblett’s decision follows an impressive four-year stretch at Gainesville. The Red Elephants went to two state championships, won two region titles and finished with a combined record of 45-9.

Niblett led Gainesville to its first region championship in nine years in his first season. The Red Elephants — thanks to Niblett’s leadership and an increased investment in facilities — won 12 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2013. Niblett also led Gainesville through a drama-filled postseason stretch, beginning with an on-field brawl at Brunswick that canceled the rest of the second round game. The GHSA suspended around 40 Gainesville players for the quarterfinal game against Hughes, which the school appealed. When the GHSA largely denied Gainesville’s appeal, the school took legal action. A superior court judge gave the school a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction, allowing suspended players to play against Hughes. RELATED From 2025: Gainesville’s request for injunction granted, allowing suspended players to play The GHSA then postponed the quarterfinal game another six days. “Three weeks ago, we didn’t know really what was going on,” Niblett said after the Red Elephants beat Rome to advance to the Class 5A final. “We got back to some normalcy last week, and our kids locked in with a short week, six days.”