2026 GHSA soccer state championships: Full list of winners, scores

The 2026 GHSA soccer state championships have been ongoing this week at three different venues around the state.
The finals began on Tuesday and conclude Friday evening at host sites Upson-Lee and Duluth.
The 2026 GHSA soccer state championships have been ongoing this week at three different venues around the state.
The finals began on Tuesday and conclude Friday evening at host sites Upson-Lee and Duluth.
Multiple teams claimed historic titles for their schools. On the first night of the soccer championships, Jefferson claimed its first girls soccer title, and right after, Islands, out of Savannah, won the school’s first state title in any sport.
The next day, Savannah Arts Academy, another Chatham public school, won the school’s first boys state title in any sport.
Below are all the champions crowned, with stories from each game linked.
Class A Division I boys: Thomasville soccer completes state championship sweep as boys avenge 2025 loss (Final: Thomasville 1, Armuchee 0)
Class A Division I girls: Thomasville girls soccer makes history with state title on OT corner kick goal (Final: Thomasville 1, Model 0)
Class A Division II boys: Atkinson County vs. Georgia Military, Friday - 6:30 p.m. at Upson-Lee
Class A Division II girls: Irwin County vs. Trion, Friday - 4 p.m. at Upson-Lee
Class 2A boys: Savannah Arts Academy soccer team wins school’s first boys state title in any sport (Final: Savannah Arts 2, Pierce County 0)
Class 2A girls: Top-seeded Pike County girls repeat as state champions (Final: Pike County 2, Coahulla Creek 0)
Class 3A boys: Islands makes history claiming the school’s first state title in any sport (Final: Islands 6, East Hall 0)
Class 3A girls: Jefferson avenges 2025 championship loss, claims first girls soccer title (Final: Jefferson 4, Oconee County 3 - OT PKS)
Class 4A boys: Dalton vs. Midtown, Friday - 7:30 p.m. at Duluth
Class 4A girls: Blessed Trinity vs. Marist, Friday - 5 p.m. at Duluth
Class 5A boys: Johns Creek’s frustrations end with first state championship (Final: Johns Creek 2, River Ridge 0)
Class 5A girls: Greenbrier relishes ‘incredible feeling’ after first girls soccer title (Final: Greenbrier 3, Chamblee 0)
Class 6A boys: Late heroics by two seniors leads Meadowcreek to Class 6A soccer title (Final: Meadowcreek 4, Walton 3 - OT PKs)
Class 6A girls: West Forsyth rallies to reclaim girls’ soccer state title (Final: West Forsyth 2, Walton 1)