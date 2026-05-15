AJC Varsity 2026 GHSA soccer state championships: Full list of winners, scores Islands forward JJ Stein (left) and defender Julian Roma kiss the state trophy after their win against East Hall in the GHSA 3A boys soccer state championship at Duluth High School, Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Duluth. Islands defeated East Hall 6-0. (Jason Getz/AJC)

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The 2026 GHSA soccer state championships have been ongoing this week at three different venues around the state. The finals began on Tuesday and conclude Friday evening at host sites Upson-Lee and Duluth.

Multiple teams claimed historic titles for their schools. On the first night of the soccer championships, Jefferson claimed its first girls soccer title, and right after, Islands, out of Savannah, won the school’s first state title in any sport. The next day, Savannah Arts Academy, another Chatham public school, won the school’s first boys state title in any sport. Below are all the champions crowned, with stories from each game linked. 2026 soccer state champions, final scores Class A Division I boys: Thomasville soccer completes state championship sweep as boys avenge 2025 loss (Final: Thomasville 1, Armuchee 0)

Class A Division I girls: Thomasville girls soccer makes history with state title on OT corner kick goal (Final: Thomasville 1, Model 0)