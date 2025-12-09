AJC Varsity Former UGA QB Quincy Carter hired to coach 6A football program Heritage of Conyers promotes him after serving as community coach for season Quincy Carter will be one of several former Georgia players who are GHSA head coaches

Former Georgia quarterback Quincy Carter was hired Monday as head football coach at Heritage of Conyers. Carter was a community coach at Heritage this past season under interim coach Caleb Shaw and played a big role in directing the team.

Carter completed GHSA requirements to become a full-time coach last month, completing certification as a para professional. Heritage was 1-9 last season. Shaw took over last summer when Rodney Cofield left for B.E.S.T Academy. Heritage has struggled in football since 2020, when the team was 3-2 and canceled five games during COVID-19. The program is 8-32 since. Heritage athletic director Dorian Powell Harris announced the news. “His high-level playing experience, paired with his passion for mentorship and player development, aligns seamlessly with our mission for athletic advancement,” Powell Harris said in a statement. “We are excited about the vision and energy he will bring to Patriot Nation and look forward to the success of Heritage Football under his leadership.”

Carter confirmed the news on his X (formerly called Twitter) site.