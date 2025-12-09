Former UGA QB Quincy Carter hired to coach 6A football program

Former Georgia quarterback Quincy Carter was hired Monday as head football coach at Heritage of Conyers.
Carter was a community coach at Heritage this past season under interim coach Caleb Shaw and played a big role in directing the team.
Carter completed GHSA requirements to become a full-time coach last month, completing certification as a para professional.
Heritage was 1-9 last season. Shaw took over last summer when Rodney Cofield left for B.E.S.T Academy. Heritage has struggled in football since 2020, when the team was 3-2 and canceled five games during COVID-19. The program is 8-32 since.
Heritage athletic director Dorian Powell Harris announced the news.
“His high-level playing experience, paired with his passion for mentorship and player development, aligns seamlessly with our mission for athletic advancement,” Powell Harris said in a statement. “We are excited about the vision and energy he will bring to Patriot Nation and look forward to the success of Heritage Football under his leadership.”
Carter confirmed the news on his X (formerly called Twitter) site.
Carter worked during the 2023 and 2024 seasons as a community coach at Southwest DeKalb, his alma mater. He also has worked in recent years as a local private quarterbacks coach.
Carter was Georgia’s quarterback from 1998 to 2000 under coach Jim Donnan and left as the school’s second-leading passer in career yards behind Eric Zeier. A second-round NFL draft pick, Carter played four NFL seasons.
Carter was inducted into the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame in 2023. He was the AJC’s all-classification player of the year in 1996, when he led Southwest DeKalb to a state title in the highest classification.
Carter will be one of several former Georgia players who are GHSA head coaches. They include Jarvis Jones (Carver-Columbus), Robert Edwards (Washington County), Terrence Edwards (Mount Vernon), Steve Gates (Cass), Corey Johnson (Forest Park) and Cap Burnett (North Clayton). Former Georgia and NFL fullback J.T. Wall is coach of GIAA champion John Milledge Academy.