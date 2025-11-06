St. Pius X football coach Chad Garrison resigns from ‘labor of love’

St. Pius football coach Chad Garrison gives a pre-game talk to team members before taking on Blessed Trinity, in Roswell. (John Amis for the AJC 2015)

Garrison led the Golden Lions for five seasons. The school was 31-25 under him, including a region title in his first season.

Garrison confirmed his decision to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.

“After much thought, prayer and discussions with my family and the administration at St. Pius X, I decided to resign my position as the head football coach,” Garrison said. “It’s truly been a blessing to be the head coach here. I considered it a privilege and an honor, and I value and treasure the young men and women that I’ve had a chance to work with. It’s truly a memory that I’ll hold for a lifetime.

“I know that whoever comes in after me will have great success. I wish them nothing but the best because I know the type of players and support that this school has. I know they’ll continue to do great things in football here at St. Pius.”

Garrison became the ninth head coach in program history in 2021 and promptly won Region 5-5A Coach of the Year. The Golden Lions went 9-3 that season, beating top-10 opponents Westminster and Blessed Trinity.