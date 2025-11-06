St. Pius X football coach Chad Garrison resigns from ‘labor of love’

Chad Garrison has resigned from his position as the St. Pius X head football coach.
Garrison led the Golden Lions for five seasons. The school was 31-25 under him, including a region title in his first season.
Garrison confirmed his decision to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday.
“After much thought, prayer and discussions with my family and the administration at St. Pius X, I decided to resign my position as the head football coach,” Garrison said. “It’s truly been a blessing to be the head coach here. I considered it a privilege and an honor, and I value and treasure the young men and women that I’ve had a chance to work with. It’s truly a memory that I’ll hold for a lifetime.
“I know that whoever comes in after me will have great success. I wish them nothing but the best because I know the type of players and support that this school has. I know they’ll continue to do great things in football here at St. Pius.”
Garrison became the ninth head coach in program history in 2021 and promptly won Region 5-5A Coach of the Year. The Golden Lions went 9-3 that season, beating top-10 opponents Westminster and Blessed Trinity.
Garrison was the program’s offensive line coach for 20 years before taking the head job.
“I never had to work a day in my 26 years here,” Garrison said. “It has always been truly a labor of love, and I have enjoyed every minute.”
Garrison has also served as St. Pius X’s head coach for varsity baseball, junior varsity baseball and track & field. He has been the school’s physical education chair for 22 years and the assistant athletic director for 15 years.
Garrison confirmed he is still with the school. He did not say whether he plans to stay at St. Pius X for the foreseeable future.
“I am exploring all options at this time, but no decisions have been made for my future,” Garrison said.