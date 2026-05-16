GMC Prep adds to boys soccer “dynasty,” wins fourth state title in 7 seasons

Georgia Military College Prep's boys soccer won its fourth state championship in seven seasons with a 3-1 defeat of Atkinson County on Friday, May 15, at Matthews Field in Thomaston, Georgia. (Jack Leo/AJC)

The Bulldogs won their fourth state championship in the last seven seasons (the 2020 postseason was canceled) with a 3-1 defeat of Atkinson County on Friday. GMC Prep jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the game’s first 20 minutes and held the Rebels off the rest of the way.

GMC Prep coach Dustin Jennette said the game followed his team’s “M.O.” — take an early lead and control the game’s pace from there.

“If you can score in the first 10 minutes, the percentage is really high that you’re going to win the game,” Jennette said. “It’s not about the goal. It’s the tempo.

“It’s taking it to the team and dictating how you want to play the game and saying, ‘You better figure out how to change your game plan.’”

GMC Prep got its first goal from the game’s MVP, Greyson Robbins. The senior, who was ineligible to play for the Bulldogs’ last state title in 2024, took the early advantage with a short shot off his left foot.