AJC Varsity

Former Cedar Grove coach who won 2 state titles returns to high school football

Bradwell Institute has hired John Adams, who spent the past 2 seasons on Georgia State’s staff.
Cedar Grove football coach John Adams stands on the sideline in a game against Savannah Christian in the Class 3A championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
Cedar Grove football coach John Adams stands on the sideline in a game against Savannah Christian in the Class 3A championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By
49 minutes ago

John Adams, who won two state championships in his three seasons as Cedar Grove’s head coach from 2021 to 2023, is back in high school football as Bradwell Institute’s coach. The coastal Georgia school made the announcement Tuesday.

Adams spent the past two seasons on Georgia State’s staff as the nickel backs coach.

Adams had been Cedar Grove’s defensive backs coach since 2016 and was promoted in 2021. He was on staff for all five Cedar Grove state titles.

RELATED
Woodstock football coach leaves to restart IMG’s post-graduate team

Bradwell Institute hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 and only once since 2009. The Tigers were 8-40 in five seasons under Deshon Brock.

Adams is among several coaches in recent years who won high school state titles and then joined college staffs.

Many have returned to Friday night lights. Those include Bill Stewart at Rome this offseason and Carrollton’s Joey King and Parkview’s Adam Clack this decade.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

More Stories

The Latest

aajc 082225 kevin winslette

Georgia HS football coaching changes: Woodstock coach leaves for IMG program

18m ago

Woodstock football coach leaves to restart IMG’s post-graduate team

1h ago

GHSA boys basketball state tournament second-round matchups | Full list

Keep Reading

Longtime Georgia golf coach Chris Haack to retire following 2026 season

Mookie DeMoss to be Georgia men’s golf coach after Chris Haack retirement

Undefeated St. Pius boys search for elusive first state championship

Featured

Inauguration Day: Atlanta mayor, council to be sworn in to office

Dickens points finger at Atlanta City Council for questionable clerk contract

6 questions you may have about BravesVision (and answers)

Rockefeller unveils details for the tallest residential building in Atlanta