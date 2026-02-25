Former Cedar Grove coach who won 2 state titles returns to high school football

Cedar Grove football coach John Adams stands on the sideline in a game against Savannah Christian in the Class 3A championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Bradwell Institute has hired John Adams, who spent the past 2 seasons on Georgia State’s staff.

Adams spent the past two seasons on Georgia State’s staff as the nickel backs coach.

John Adams, who won two state championships in his three seasons as Cedar Grove’s head coach from 2021 to 2023, is back in high school football as Bradwell Institute’s coach. The coastal Georgia school made the announcement Tuesday.

Adams had been Cedar Grove’s defensive backs coach since 2016 and was promoted in 2021. He was on staff for all five Cedar Grove state titles.

Bradwell Institute hasn’t had a winning season since 2017 and only once since 2009. The Tigers were 8-40 in five seasons under Deshon Brock.

Adams is among several coaches in recent years who won high school state titles and then joined college staffs.

Many have returned to Friday night lights. Those include Bill Stewart at Rome this offseason and Carrollton’s Joey King and Parkview’s Adam Clack this decade.