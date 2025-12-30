AJC Varsity

Recently hired Camden County football coach resigns for ‘unforeseen reasons’

School system announces Jon Lindsey has stepped down. He was hired Nov. 14 to replace Travis Roland.
“Out of respect for Coach Lindsey’s privacy, no further details will be released,” Camden County Schools said Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
2 hours ago

Camden County is looking for a new coach less than seven weeks after hiring one.

Jon Lindsey, the former Camden defensive coordinator named head coach Nov. 14, has resigned, Camden County Schools announced Tuesday.

“Coach Jon Lindsey has stepped down … due to personal, unforeseen reasons,” the announcement read. “Out of respect for Coach Lindsey’s privacy, no further details will be released.”

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Alpharetta job opens

Lindsey was Camden County’s defensive coordinator from 2005 to 2010 and was part of state championship teams in 2008 and 2009. He was head coach at Irwin County (2011-13), Cook (2014), East Paulding (2015-16) and Appling County (2017).

Lindsey returned to Camden to coach under legendary coach Jeff Herron in 2021. He did not coach the past two seasons, after Herron retired. Camden County was 7-4 and 6-4 under Travis Roland, a Florida coach who was not renewed.

Camden reached the Class 7A semifinals in 2023 under Herron, who built the program into a state power this century, winning three state titles.

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

