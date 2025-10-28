Scoreless high school football team moves on from coach before final game

Rowell, in his 29th season as a coach, had been Cambridge’s defensive coordinator when hired in 2023. He also has been defensive coordinator at Alpharetta, Lassiter, Kell, Pope and Chattahoochee and co-coordinator at Roswell.
Johns Creek won region titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019 but has gone 3-36 the past four seasons, or since former coach Matt Helmerich took the Peachtree Ridge job.
The team’s roster on MaxPreps shows one senior, six juniors, 21 sophomores and 26 freshmen.