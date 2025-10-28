Scoreless high school football team moves on from coach before final game

Johns Creek is a Class 5A school in north Fulton County that has lost 26 straight games dating to 2023, Jim Rowell’s first season. (Jason Getz/AJC 2022)

The Gladiators are 0-9 and have been outscored 482-0.

The Gladiators are 0-9 and have been outscored 482-0.

Johns Creek is a Class 5A school in north Fulton County that has lost 26 straight games dating to 2023, Rowell’s first season. The current team has been outscored 482-0.

Johns Creek is a Class 5A school in north Fulton County that has lost 26 straight games dating to 2023, Rowell’s first season. The current team has been outscored 482-0.

Johns Creek’s Jim Rowell, whose team has not scored this season in nine defeats, is out as head coach before Friday’s final game.

The last GHSA team to finish 0-10 without scoring was Sandy Springs in 1963.

Johns Creek will play at Chattahoochee, a 1-8 team, on Friday night. Chattahoochee has not allowed fewer than 26 points in a game this season. Johns Creek will play at Chattahoochee, a 1-8 team, on Friday night. Chattahoochee has not allowed fewer than 26 points in a game this season.

Johns Creek athletic director Kirk Call said that offensive line coach Nick Brigham, a former Georgia Tech player, will serve as interim coach for the Chattahoochee game.