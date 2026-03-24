Northgate football coach job reopens after Chaz Ferdinand resigns

‘We deeply regret that this new chapter in our football program did not work out as intended,’ the Northgate principal says.

‘We deeply regret that this new chapter in our football program did not work out as intended,’ the Northgate principal says.

Chaz Ferdinand, hired in mid-February, resigned this week, principal Ashley Wilkes said in a letter to parents and players. No reason was given for his resignation.

Northgate’s football team, coming off one of its best season in years, is looking for a coach for the second time this offseason.

“We deeply regret that this new chapter in our football program did not work out as intended, and wish Mr. Ferdinand well,” Wilkes wrote. “It is my sincere hope to hire a new head coach as soon as possible and that this process will go quickly.”

Ferdinand came from Kell in Marietta, where he was co-offensive coordinator. He replaced Kevin Whitley, who resigned in November and took the Westlake job.

The Vikings were 8-3 in 2025, the most wins since 2016. Northgate beat Coweta County county rival Newnan for the first time in history.

Ferdinand is not the first newly hired coach to resign this offseason.