AJC Varsity

Northgate football coach job reopens after Chaz Ferdinand resigns

‘We deeply regret that this new chapter in our football program did not work out as intended,’ the Northgate principal says.
(Jason Getz/AJC)
(Jason Getz/AJC)
By
16 minutes ago

Northgate’s football team, coming off one of its best season in years, is looking for a coach for the second time this offseason.

Chaz Ferdinand, hired in mid-February, resigned this week, principal Ashley Wilkes said in a letter to parents and players. No reason was given for his resignation.

“We deeply regret that this new chapter in our football program did not work out as intended, and wish Mr. Ferdinand well,” Wilkes wrote. “It is my sincere hope to hire a new head coach as soon as possible and that this process will go quickly.”

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Ferdinand came from Kell in Marietta, where he was co-offensive coordinator. He replaced Kevin Whitley, who resigned in November and took the Westlake job.

The Vikings were 8-3 in 2025, the most wins since 2016. Northgate beat Coweta County county rival Newnan for the first time in history.

Ferdinand is not the first newly hired coach to resign this offseason.

In January, Jon Lindsey resigned at Camden County about seven weeks after getting the job to replace Travis Roland. Camden later hired Appling County coach Tucker Pruitt.

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

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