Riverwood football seeks new coach after 1-9 finish

Riverwood students spell out "Raiders" in war paint while cheering for their team. The school has parted ways with football coach Shawn Cahill after a 5-25 run over three seasons.

The north Fulton County school announced the opening Tuesday, bringing an end to the three-year tenure of Shawn Cahill, whose teams were 5-25.

Riverwood won region titles in 2019 and 2021 under coach Robert Edwards, the former Georgia player now at alma mater Washington County. Riverwood’s football tradition is fair to middling otherwise, with just two state-playoff victories in a history that dates to 1971.

Riverwood was among several north Fulton public-school teams that struggled in football this season. Alpharetta, Chattahoochee, Johns Creek, Northview, Riverwood and North Springs are a combined 8-52.

Johns Creek was 0-10 and scored only three points. Its coach, Jim Rowell, stepped down days before the final game, and Johns Creek is looking for a permanent replacement.

Three north Fulton public schools — Roswell, Milton and Cambridge — have top-10 teams. The other, Centennial, made the playoffs with a 6-4 record.