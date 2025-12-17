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As flag football booms at college level, Georgia seen as prospect hotbed
Flag football is now a path to attending college and no longer a "secondary sport" to softball, basketball and other sports at Georgia high schools.
Flag football is now a path to attending college and no longer a "secondary sport" to softball, basketball and other sports at Georgia high schools.
The sport has continued to grow rapidly in Georgia since the GHSA sanctioned it in 2020. Girls flag football surpassed 300 schools last season.