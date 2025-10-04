Chattahoochee County football coach Mike Nash dies

Coach Mike Nash, pictured here while he was Dunwoody's head coach in 2015, spent 10 years with the Wildcats before moving on to Chattahoochee County in February. Nash died Friday at age 51. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2015)

Nash, 51, was Dunwoody’s head coach from 2015 to 2024 and took the Chattahoochee County job in February. Chattahoochee County beat Central of Talbotton 55-6 on Friday night and is 3-4 on the season.

Chattahoochee County also posted the news Saturday, saying, “Coach Nash was a passionate leader, a caring mentor and a true believer in the power of F.A.M.I.L.Y. — Forget about me. I love you. His legacy of love, teamwork, and one heartbeat will forever remain with us.”

Dunwoody’s Facebook post read: “Coach Nash dedicated over 10 years as the head football coach, building not only a program but a family. A proud graduate of Shiloh High School in Atlanta, he returned to serve on staff at his alma mater before becoming our leader. His guiding principle was always F.A.M.I.L.Y., a word he lived by and instilled in everyone around him.

“His legacy as a mentor, leader, and friend will continue to live on in the lives of the countless players and families he impacted. Coach Nash, we love you.”

Nash’s Dunwoody teams were not big winners on the field, compiling a 34-66 record, but Nash was popular at the school and in the community.

In March, after he’d announced his planned move to Chattahoochee County, the Dunwoody Homeowners Association named Nash the marshal for the Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade.