John Poitevint steps down as Mountain View head coach

Poitevint, hired in 2020, led the Bears to the state playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Poitevint finished with a 17-46 record and led the Bears to the state playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Mountain View suffered first-round losses each year.

Mountain View is in the market for a new head football coach, as John Poitevint stepped following a 1-9 season.

Poitevint’s best season came in 2022, when the Bears went 5-5 in the regular season before a 37-13 playoff elimination loss at Norcross.

Poitevint became Mountain View’s fifth head coach in its history when he was hired in 2020. He is the longest-tenured coach in program history.

Poitevint served as Brookwood’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Mountain View. It was Poitevint’s first head coaching job.

Mountain View competes in Region 8-6A with Gwinnett County powerhouses like Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill. The Bears have three winning seasons in 17 years, the most recent coming in 2018.