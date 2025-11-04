John Poitevint steps down as Mountain View head coach

Sports

Poitevint, hired in 2020, led the Bears to the state playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Players line up during a GHSA high school football game between Mountain View and Brookwood at Brookwood High School in Snellville, GA., on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo/Jenn Finch)
Mountain View is in the market for a new head football coach, as John Poitevint stepped following a 1-9 season.

Poitevint finished with a 17-46 record and led the Bears to the state playoffs in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Mountain View suffered first-round losses each year.

Poitevint’s best season came in 2022, when the Bears went 5-5 in the regular season before a 37-13 playoff elimination loss at Norcross.

Poitevint became Mountain View’s fifth head coach in its history when he was hired in 2020. He is the longest-tenured coach in program history.

Poitevint served as Brookwood’s defensive coordinator before leaving for Mountain View. It was Poitevint’s first head coaching job.

Mountain View competes in Region 8-6A with Gwinnett County powerhouses like Buford, Mill Creek and Collins Hill. The Bears have three winning seasons in 17 years, the most recent coming in 2018.

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

