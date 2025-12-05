AJC Varsity

Georgia high school football coaching changes: Lanier County hires Marcus Gowan

The Peach State’s high school football season ends with a wave of changes. See who’s out and which jobs are open.
The 2025 Georgia high school football regular season is over, prompting many schools to announce changes at head coach. Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)
By
Updated 20 minutes ago

The end of the GHSA football regular season means the head coaching carousel is in motion.

Several high schools made coaching changes during the regular season, and several more have already announced openings in the last few days.

Follow below to stay updated on coaching changes through the playoffs and into the offseason.

Full list of Georgia high school coach changes

Schools are organized alphabetically within their current GHSA classifications.

Class 6A

Class 5A

Class 4A

Class 3A

Class 2A

Class A Division I

Class A Division II

Jack Leo is a sports writer and reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Jack worked for the AJC throughout his four years studying journalism and sports media at Georgia State University and the University of Georgia. He's now focused on telling stories in the grassroots: bringing comprehensive coverage of high school sports for AJC Varsity.

