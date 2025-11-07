Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 43 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also went 41-for-77 passing for 659 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions, had 80 rushes for 516 yards and seven touchdowns, and caught six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (5-5) travels to Chipley on Nov. 14 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 27 catches for 454 yards and nine touchdowns. Parker (8-3) travels to Muscle Shoals on Nov. 14 for the second round of the state playoffs.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had seven tackles and a quarterback hurry last week in a win over Douglas County. Carrollton (10-0) hosts North Forsyth on Nov. 14 in the first round of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 20 touchbacks on 37 kickoffs, is averaging 34.6 yards on 25 punts (placing 10 inside the 20), has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-4 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (6-4) is at Stockbridge on Nov. 14 for the first round of the state playoffs.

