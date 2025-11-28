Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 50th nationally and 13th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Here is a look at how the 18 future Jackets are doing statistically this season:

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns and 13 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks. Kell (10-2) hosts Cartersville on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had 67 tackles (22 for a loss), 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries, defended three passes and forced three fumbles in the regular season. Osceola ended its season at 7-5.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins, who has 655 yards receiving this season, had three catches for 40 yards and a forced fumble and an interception in Rome’s second-round playoff win over Houston County. The Wolves (10-2) host Jackson County on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

