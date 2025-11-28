Georgia Tech Logo
Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key runs onto the field with his players before the final regular-season home game against Pittsburgh at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
14 minutes ago

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 50th nationally and 13th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Here is a look at how the 18 future Jackets are doing statistically this season:

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has nine receptions for 227 yards and three touchdowns and 13 tackles (three for a loss) and two sacks. Kell (10-2) hosts Cartersville on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke had 67 tackles (22 for a loss), 12 sacks and 15 quarterback hurries, defended three passes and forced three fumbles in the regular season. Osceola ended its season at 7-5.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins, who has 655 yards receiving this season, had three catches for 40 yards and a forced fumble and an interception in Rome’s second-round playoff win over Houston County. The Wolves (10-2) host Jackson County on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity had 46 tackles (three for a loss), two interceptions and a fumble recovery on defense this season. He also was 53-for-100 passing for 837 yards with 10 touchdowns and six interceptions, had 102 rushes for 665 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught six passes for 72 yards on offense. Madison County ended its season at 6-6.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis had 34 catches for 619 yards and 10 touchdowns. Parker ended its season at 8-4.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had four tackles, a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss in Carrollton’s second-round playoff win over Harrison. Carrollton (12-0) hosts Grayson on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty had 21 touchbacks on 40 kickoffs, averaged 35.7 yards on 30 punts (placing 13 inside the 20), made 15 extra points and went 2-for-5 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity ended its season at 7-5.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 147.4 yards per game and total 358.8 yards per game. East Coweta ended its season at 4-8.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 44 receptions for 581 yards and five touchdowns and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (6-5) hosts Archbishop McCarthy in the third round of the Florida state playoffs Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has recorded 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry in six games. American Heritage (6-5) hosts Archbishop McCarthy in the third round of the Florida state playoffs Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta had 31 catches for 463 yards and five touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee ended its season at 7-5.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (11-1) hosts North Oconee on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 28 carries for 47 yards, and has 44 receptions for 799 yards and nine touchdowns on offense. He has recorded 28 tackles (6.5 for a loss), defended eight passes, made two interceptions and forced a fumble. Brooks County (7-5) hosts Lincoln County on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): No season stats have been reported for Terry, who has missed most of this season with an injury. Manchester finished with a 4-6 record.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy ended its season 5-5.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 66 tackles (eight for a loss), a forced fumble, two sacks and three quarterback hurries this season. Spruce Creek ended its season at 9-3.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston, who has 1,287 yards receiving this season, had seven receptions for 104 yards and three touchdowns in Rome’s second-round win over Houston County. The Wolves (10-2) host Jackson County on Friday in the third round of the state playoffs.

