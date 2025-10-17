Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Each week, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution looks at how Georgia Tech football commitments are faring during their respective senior seasons.

Coach Brent Key has 18 high school seniors committed to the 2026 signing class, which ranks 47th nationally and 12th in the ACC, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Nathan Agyemang (TE; Kell): Agyemang has five receptions for 70 yards and a touchdown on offense and seven tackles (two for a loss) and two sacks on defense. Kell (6-2) is at Centennial on Friday.

Amier Clarke (DL; Osceola; Kissimmee, Florida): Clarke has 32 tackles (13 for a loss), six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and has defended three passes. Osceola (5-2) hosts Apopka on Friday.

Darnell Collins (WR; Rome): Collins had five receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in a win at Lithia Springs last week. The Wolves (5-2) host South Paulding on Friday.

Ladarrious Crumity (DB; Madison County; Madison, Florida): Crumity has 39 tackles (three for a loss), an interception and a fumble recovery on defense. He also is 26-for-51 passing for 345 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions, has 61 rushes for 393 yards and six touchdowns and six receptions for 72 yards on offense. Madison County (2-5) is at Florida State University High School (Florida) on Friday.

Kentrell Davis (WR; Parker; Birmingham, Alabama): Davis has 22 catches for 353 yards and eight touchdowns. Parker (6-2) hosts Homewood on Friday.

CJ Gamble (LB; Carrollton): Gamble had five tackles in Carrollton’s 56-7 win over Chapel Hill last week. Carrollton (7-0) hosts East Coweta on Friday.

Jonathan Genty (P; Blessed Trinity): Genty has 12 touchbacks on 20 kickoffs, is averaging 34.7 yards on 20 punts (placing nine inside the 20, has made 15 extra points and is 2-for-3 on field-goal attempts. Blessed Trinity (4-3) is at Westminster on Friday.

Courtlin Heard (OL; East Coweta) and Courtney Heard (OL; East Coweta): The Heard brothers have helped the East Coweta offense rush for 171.6 yards per game and total 343.9 yards of offense per game. East Coweta (1-6) is at Carrollton on Friday.

Jeffar Jean-Noel (WR; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Jean-Noel has 29 receptions for 389 yards and five touchdowns, and is 7-for-12 passing for 166 yards with two touchdowns. American Heritage (4-3) travels to Archbishop McCarthy on Friday.

Kymani Morales (LB; American Heritage; Plantation, Florida): Morales has 39 tackles (six for a loss), four sacks and a quarterback hurry. American Heritage (4-3) travels to Archbishop McCarthy on Friday.

Isaac Obrokta (WR; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): Obrokta has 23 catches for 353 yards and four touchdowns. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (3-4) hosts Christ School (North Carolina) on Friday.

Jack Richerson (TE, Marist): In a win over North Springs on Oct. 3, Richerson suffered a season-ending injury during the second quarter. Marist (6-1) hosts Clarkston on Friday.

Traeviss Stevenson (CB, Brooks County): Playing both ways for the Trojans, Stevenson has completed two passes for 46 yards and a touchdown, has 27 carries for 42 yards, and has 30 receptions for 597 yards and five touchdowns on offense. He has 21 tackles (5.5 for a loss), has defended seven passes, made an interception and forced a fumble on defense. Brooks County (3-5) hosts Charlton County on Oct. 24.

Jaedyn Terry (CB; Manchester): Terry has an 82-yard touchdown reception in one game played this season. Manchester (2-5) hosts Mount Zion-Carroll on Oct. 24.

Alex Willis (DL; The First Academy; Orlando, Florida): Willis has 10 tackles (two for a loss) this season. First Academy (4-3) host St. James Performance Academy (Virginia) on Friday.

Freddie Wilson (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Florida): Wilson has 37 tackles (four for a loss) and two quarterback hurries this season. Spruce Creek (6-0) travels to Seminole on Friday.

Jeremy Winston Jr. (WR; Rome): Winston had five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown in a win at Lithia Springs last week. The Wolves (5-2) host South Paulding on Friday.

