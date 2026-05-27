AJC Varsity Former Georgia Tech DE gets job at Locust Grove, hopes to build on region title Anthony Williams says the eight forfeits assessed in the offseason are not on anyone’s mind. The team won its first region title in history last season. Defensive end Anthony Williams (center) is now the football coach at Locust Grove. (Johnny Crawford/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 1 hour ago Share

Anthony Williams, the former Georgia Tech defensive end hired this month as Locust Grove’s football coach, is inheriting a team coming off its first region title in history. It’s also a team coming off eight forfeits levied in the offseason for alleged recruiting last year. Williams says the forfeits are behind the team.

“I haven’t heard any players or previous coaches talking about it,” Williams said. “I think it’s in the past for the kids, like it didn’t even happen in their mind.” Williams was approved for the job April 13, just a day before the team’s spring game. Locust Grove is among the last schools to hire a coach for the 2026 season. Only three jobs (Groves, Crawford County, Pataula Charter) remain open among 94 openings. Locust Grove was 9-2 last season and won Region 2-4A. Gone from that team are eight of its nine first-team all-region players, including region offensive player of the year Armond Parker, now at Florida A&M, and region defensive player of the year Bryce Robinson, now at Virginia. The first-team returnee is Timi Aliu, a top-300 national prospect who plays tackle. He committed to Nebraska this week. Locust Grove returns four of its five second-team all-region players.

“It’s just about putting the pieces together,” Williams said. “We lost some really good dudes, but there’s still some really good dudes here. The big thing is Locust Grove is its own community with a lot of home-grown kids who love being here. They are see a lot of players go off to college, setting examples for our young guys, and they want to be the next guy.”